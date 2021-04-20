SCTE Announces New Board of Directors Led by Stephanie Mitchko-Beale

EXTON, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs and the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for over five decades, today announced the appointment of a newly formed board of directors led by chairwoman Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Charter Communications. Approved on April 9, the new members will continue moving SCTE's vision forward and will help propel the cable telecommunications industry into the future.

"As we welcome the new board members, we would like to thank past board members for their contributions and devotion to SCTE. Our careful selection and development of the newly structured SCTE board of directors will build upon the crucial work the previous members set in place and set the Society on a strong course for the next 50 years," said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO, SCTE. "I am proud to see Stephanie step into this leadership role as a strong advocate for industry growth. With her mind for deliberate action and the wealth of experience she will bring to this role as board chairwoman, she will be a tremendous asset to SCTE. I look forward to working with her."

SCTE and CableLabs jointly evaluated the composition of the board to ensure the skills and perspectives necessary to drive growth, push boundaries, and share real-time industry insight were highlighted throughout the selection of new members. Looking to build an internationally minded governance board, SCTE and CableLabs jointly appointed and approved eight new members including four executive committee members, and the SCTE membership elected three vendor and three at-large members to round out the group of 14:

Vice Chair: Guy McCormick, senior vice president of network engineering, Cox Communications

Treasurer: Jan Hofmeyr, executive vice president and chief network officer, Comcast Cable

Secretary: Ron McKenzie, senior vice president of technical operations, Rogers Communications Canada Inc.

Eddie Arnold, group vice president of engineering and product delivery, Mediacom Communications

Frank Drendel, founder and chairman emeritus, CommScope

Victor Esposito, vice president of engineering, GCI General Communication

, head of fixed access engineering, Vodafone Bill Warga , vice president strategy and technology, Liberty Global Companies Combined Europe & Latin America

"It is an honor to lead this newly-formed board and I look forward to growing the SCTE mission while ensuring that SCTE plays a critical role in advancing the cable telecommunications industry," said Mitchko-Beale. "By enlisting passionate leaders with global field experience, key vendors and strategic-minded experts, we are positioned to shape the next decade of communications technologies."

To gain an appointment to the SCTE board of directors, each nominee must be a senior executive of a CableLabs member company, or be an SCTE associate member with day-to-day executive responsibilities in engineering, technical operations or field operations. Board members must also support the SCTE mission, while seeking resources and commitments during their two-year term that further the objectives of SCTE. The new 14-member board takes their seats effective April 20, 2021.

SCTE is envisioning the future of connectivity, today. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not for profit, member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. SCTE is a subsidiary of CableLabs®. More at www.scte.org .

