SCTE Foundation Seeks Applicants for 2021 Oakes Scholarship

EXTON, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SCTE Foundation today announced that it is accepting applications for the annual Catherine Oakes Memorial Leadership Scholarship for Women. The scholarship recognizes and rewards women in the cable telecommunications industry – or those who aspire to join – by encouraging recipients to grow their leadership skills.

"Catherine Oakes was a beloved colleague and great contributor to the cable telecommunications industry. Each year this scholarship recognizes women in the industry who wish to follow in Catherine's footsteps by enhancing their leadership skills and advancing their career," said Yvette Kanouff, SCTE Foundation.

This year's scholarship recipient will receive a $3,500 scholarship to attend the Executive Development Series (EDS), hosted by Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) in November 2021. The workshop is designed to help mid-career professionals develop a strong leadership presence while increasing visibility and career mobility. The two-day program will introduce participants to a unique framework and toolkit of specific attributes, skills and thought patterns that contribute to a strong executive presence and value-based leadership brand.

The Oakes Scholarship was created to honor Catherine Oakes, senior vice president of operations at SCTE, who passed away suddenly in 2013. Oakes was a key contributor in the cable telecommunications industry and a leading voice for diversity and inclusion in the cable engineering and operations workforce. She was instrumental in the creation of Women's TechConnect, a mentoring program for women technologists that is a joint initiative of SCTE and WICT. The scholarship is funded entirely by donations earmarked specifically for that purpose. Donations can be made at the Oakes Scholarship page on the SCTE Foundation website.

The SCTE Foundation's scholarship is open to all women who are SCTE members. The funds are intended to defray the cost of the EDS program as well as a portion of the winner's travel and housing costs. The workshop is scheduled for November 3–4, 2021 in San Diego. Scholarship applications are due June 10, 2021. More information and application materials are here.

About SCTE Foundation

The SCTE Foundation is intended to nurture the career skills, opportunities and alliances that build and enable a diverse workforce to positively impact the communities cable serves. Notably to increase the technical, business and leadership skills of the telecommunications engineering workforce, promote technology and engineering in the early stages of education, attract and recruit women and minorities into an engineering career, and underpin cable workforce support for essential and emergency needs. More at www.foundation.scte.org.

About SCTE

SCTE is envisioning the future of connectivity, today. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not for profit, member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. SCTE is a subsidiary of CableLabs®. More at www.scte.org .

About WICT

WICT's mission is to create women leaders who transform our industry. We do this by providing unparalleled professional development programs, commissioning original gender research, and supporting a B2B network that helps advance women. For more than 40 years, WICT has partnered with cable and technology companies to help build a more robust pipeline of women leaders. Founded in 1979, and now over 10,500 members strong, WICT is the largest and oldest professional association serving women in cable media. Charter Communications and Comcast NBCUniversal are WICT's Strategic Touchstone Partners. Please visit www.wict.org or follow @WICTHQ on Facebook/Instagram/LinkedIn/Twitter for more information.

