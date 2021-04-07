SCTE Launches Two Revamped Broadband Premises Certifications

EXTON, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCTE, the cable telecommunication industry's leading applied sciences organization, today unveiled significant updates to its nationally-recognized Broadband Premise Installer (BPI) and Broadband Premises Technician (BPT) certifications.

"SCTE's new broadband premises learning modules incorporate the latest developments in residential services in a more interactive learning system. As our world becomes more connected, investing in a highly-trained workforce will be a key factor in maintaining consistency and quality across the industry," said Robin Fenton, vice president, membership and learning operations, SCTE. "In addition, having each technician complete a competency-based certification exam will enhance the in-home customer experience and put more workers on a path to support the smart home of the future."

BPI certification is geared toward entry-level professionals interested in working for a cable operator, contractor or vendor, and demonstrates an ability to install basic residential telecommunications services (video, voice and data). The corresponding BPI training series is comprised of three courses focused on safety, customer service and installation fundamentals. The Spanish version is scheduled for release later this year.

The BPT certification demonstrates an experienced technician's ability to troubleshoot common issues in the field. The three courses that make up the BPI series also act as the foundation of the four-part BPT series. The BPT training series culminates in a fourth, interactive course covering the fundamentals of troubleshooting the hybrid fiber coax and passive optical networks underpinning residential services, including Wi-Fi, home networking, MoCA and untethered devices. Upon the successful completion of the BPI or BPT series courses, learners are prepared to pass the associated certification exam.

SCTE's BPI and BPT series are available via instructor-led, onsite boot camps or self-paced online courses on a new learning management system (LMS), which launched in September 2020. The new LMS features enhanced analytics, streamlined navigation, a gamification-style leaderboard and more. Both series use CORTEX NetworkSims™ 3D technology to simulate hands-on training and demonstrate eBook concepts in real-life scenarios as well as mobile VirtuGame™ challenges to engage learners and reinforce knowledge retention.

"Innovation and implementation should go hand-in-hand. Cable's greatest strength is its people, and SCTE is proud to equip our colleagues in the field with the skills to advance as individuals and help our industry realize the promise of advanced connectivity," Fenton continued.

SCTE's learning and development (L&D) program is designed to serve cable professionals at all levels. It includes more than 1,000 learning modules, 12 industry certifications, live and on-demand webinars, and leadership institutes facilitated in partnership with Dartmouth College, and the Georgia Institute of Technology. Taking place from October 11-14, 2021 in Atlanta, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® will once again offer an L&D track exploring innovative strategies for training adult learners and the annual Fall Technical Forum, featuring educational workshops presented by the industry's leading experts.

