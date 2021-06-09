SCTE Seeks Nominations for Industry Awards to be Announced during Cable-Tec Expo® 2021

EXTON, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition and celebration of the accomplishments of the members of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) , SCTE today announced a call for nominations for eight industry awards and recognitions that will be presented in conjunction with SCTE Cable-Tec Expo ®, which takes place October 11-14, 2021.

"The SCTE awards shine a spotlight on the excellence happening throughout the cable telecommunications industry. Each year, we recognize SCTE members who are making the most significant contributions to the Society, the industry as a whole, or are advancing the careers of others by prioritizing innovative learning and development programs," said Robin Fenton, vice president of membership and learning operations, SCTE.

SCTE will recognize distinguished individuals through eight annual awards:

Additional details and online nomination forms for each award are linked above. The nomination deadline for all eight awards is Thursday, July 1, 2021.

