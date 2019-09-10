SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo To Showcase Cable's Central Role In "Smart Cities"

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable's role as the connective tissue of "Smart Cities" initiatives will be in the spotlight when the industry and other corporate catalysts showcase the potential of connected communities at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019, it was announced today by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE).

In the Smart Cities/IoT Pavilion on the exhibit floor and during "Smart Cities Day" presentations, major cable operators, municipal governments, vendors and other organizations will show how cable and communities can create and implement smart cities infrastructures. The pavilion is presented by Spectrum and Liberty Global, with support from the Smart Cities Council, US Ignite and the Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA) and media partner Light Reading. On Smart Cities Day on Thursday, Oct. 3, a cast of operator, vendor and industry connected community experts will outline the opportunity for the industry and the communities it serves on the Innovation Theater Stage.

Following a keynote conversation including Bill Warga, Vice President, Technology for Liberty Global, Tom Adams, Executive Vice President, Field Operations for Charter Communications and moderator Jeff Baumgartner of Light Reading, Smart Cities Day presentations will feature civic and business leaders and technologists from New Orleans, Phoenix, St. Petersburg, and other metro areas. Panels include:

CIO & CTO Chat: New Orleans Speaks Out on Smart Cities, presented by US Ignite;

Improving Organizational Productivity with Building Automation Systems, presented by CABA; and

Cable and the Smart City: Partnerships Happening Now, including insights from Charter and Cox Communications executives and presented by US Ignite.

"Through its networks that are the predominant backbones of innovation and economically success in communities across the world, cable is uniquely situated to provide the robust connectivity and strong IoT networks that can transform communities' operations and efficiencies," said Chris Bastian, Senior Vice President and CTO of SCTE•ISBE. "Cable's problem-solving prowess can cut through the complexity and cost of Smart Community/IoT deployments in public-private partnerships to help create a world in which citizens can enjoy lifestyle improvements – such as improved traffic management, parking, lighting, and energy, water and waste management."

The premier and largest cable industry event in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 will take place Monday through Thursday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 3. Expo is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction. Direct links are available for Cable-Tec Expo attendee registration (https://expo.scte.org/attendee-registration/) and sponsorships (https://expo.scte.org/sponsorship-advertising/).

