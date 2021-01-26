SCTE•ISBE, CableLabs, Comcast and Charter Communications Win Emmy® Award

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE•ISBE) today announced it received the 2020 Technology & Engineering Emmy® alongside CableLabs, Comcast and Charter Communications. The award, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), recognizes the development of the Event Signaling and Management (ESAM) API standard developed by the SCTE•ISBE ANSI-accredited standards body. Partnering with industry professionals and experts, SCTE•ISBE develops technical standards and operational best practices for emerging technologies.

"The development of the ESAM API standard has already had a significant impact on operators and will continue to create opportunities by allowing for interoperability of products regardless of function or supplier," said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO, SCTE•ISBE. "This is just one example of how the SCTE standards program is paving the way for the broadcast industry, establishing specifications, and providing test methods and procedures that promote the long-term reliability of broadband communications facilities."

The new ESAM API standard (SCTE 250) will support such use cases as controlling regional blackouts with alternate content selection, market protection or other content restrictions, advertising breaks, advertisement replacement, addressable advertising opportunities and more. In tandem with event scheduling and notification interface (ESNI), the ESAM API standard creates the foundation for a more dynamic management of business rules and rights for distribution of linear content that is essential when it comes to supporting IP video delivery. The ESAM API standard provides a protocol for vendors to communicate between a control system and stream-handling devices, supporting real-time and frame-accurate content switching across products from a variety of vendors.

"CableLabs is honored to receive another Technology & Engineering Emmy award that recognizes what we are doing to keep people connected by making broadband faster and more responsive, reliable and secure," said Phil McKinney, president and CEO, CableLabs. "The work we did with SCTE•ISBE and our members, Comcast and Charter, on the ESAM API standard is meaningful because it enables cable operators to serve their subscribers with relevant content within internet-streamed programming."

This is the second Emmy award for SCTE•ISBE, which received a 2012 Technology & Engineering Emmy for developing local ad-insertion standards for cable (SCTE 35 and SCTE 104) – which serve as foundational standards of SCTE 250. The SCTE•ISBE Standards program is the only ANSI-accredited platform for developing technical specifications supporting cable telecommunications.

This year's recipients will be honored at the 72nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards Ceremony tentatively scheduled for October 10, 2021.

About SCTE•ISBE

SCTE•ISBE is envisioning the future of connectivity, today. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE•ISBE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunication industry for more than five decades. As a not for profit, member organization, SCTE•ISBE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE•ISBE is the force behind the annual SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. SCTE•ISBE is a subsidiary of CableLabs®. More at www.scte.org.

SOURCE Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

Related Links

http://scte.org

