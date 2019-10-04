SCTE•ISBE Drills Down Into 10G, Smart Cities And More At Cable-Tec Expo 2019

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A laser focus on 10G and the technological breakthroughs that will shape the future of the industry and society overall defined this year's SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® organized by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE).

With its theme "Raising the Bar," the four-day Expo held this week in New Orleans showcased how the cable and telecommunications industry is continuously striving for new heights with a focus on the innovations that will shape how people live, work, learn and play in the future. Expo featured deep dives into technology, policy insights and visionary use cases, the show also amplified discussions around cable's role as a catalyst in Smart Cities, IoT and wireless deployments via expert-led presentations in the Innovation Theater, insightful breakout sessions, and exhibits on the show floor.

"Our ability to zero in on the topics that are relevant to operators and technology providers is what sets Cable-Tec Expo apart from other events," said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. "Our co-chairs from Liberty Global and Charter, Bill Warga and Tom Adams, did a masterful job of spearheading an agenda that was focused on bringing value to the industry. As we pivot from New Orleans to our 2020 show in Denver, we will continue to play a key role in bringing 10G to life, providing the industry with the learning and standards tools and other operational resources that will help them accelerate time to market and ROI."

Among the highlights of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 were:

A star-studded cast of speakers – including innovator Dean Kamen , FedEx enterprise network and communications services vice president Preetha Vijayakumar , and author and television host David Pogue – addressing the promise of 10G and other cable technologies;

, FedEx enterprise network and communications services vice president , and author and television host – addressing the promise of 10G and other cable technologies; Smart Cities exhibits by Charter and Liberty Global and a "Smart Cities Day" of well-attended Innovation Theater presentations that focused on cable as the technology partner of choice to bring the benefits of connected communities to the public;

Topical insights on legislative and regulatory developments from NCTA president and CEO Michael Powell and other industry's leaders, including Powell's Opening General Session take on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals' "net neutrality" decision handed down that very morning;

and other industry's leaders, including Powell's Opening General Session take on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals' "net neutrality" decision handed down that very morning; The first public prototype of a Generic Access Platform (GAP) node that can simplify network operations and reduce capital and operational expenses for cable system operators; and

A content-intensive educational and thought leadership program, including record numbers of workshop speakers (115) and workshops (55), a pre-conference session dedicated exclusively to 10G, and two well attended post-conference sessions.

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2020 – themed "Imagine the Possibilities" ­– will be held Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 13-16, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Ed Marchetti, senior vice president of operations for Comcast, and Tom Monaghan, senior vice president, field operations for Charter Communications, will serve as Program Committee co-chairs, bringing an enhanced operational focus to the event.

The largest and premier cable trade event in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction.

About the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

SCTE drives business results for service providers and vendors through technology innovation, standards development and industry-leading training and certification. In partnership with CableLabs® and NCTA, SCTE builds value for corporate and individual members by enabling accelerated delivery of products and services, superior workforce expertise and increased customer satisfaction. SCTE and its global brand, ISBE, annually produce SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications technology, educational and business development event in the Americas. More at www.scte.org.

SOURCE Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

Related Links

http://www.scte.org

