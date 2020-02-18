SCTE•ISBE Sets Sights On The Connected Future At Cable-Tec Expo® 2020

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When the largest cable telecommunications and technology trade show in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®, returns to Denver in October, three topics will be at the top of the agenda: connected applications that will transform the lives of consumers; operational innovation that will optimize network performance; and technology enablement to take workforces into the future.

In the call for papers issued today for Expo's Fall Technical Forum workshops, SCTE•ISBE, CableLabs® and NCTA jointly opened a search for subject matter expertise in 13 categories, including those related to the industry's 10G initiative, as well as breakthrough service opportunities that will shape the future of connectivity. Categories include: the internet of things; artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics; operational transformation; powering 10G; and the workplace of the future. The complete call for papers can be found at expo.scte.org/callforpapers.

"Cable's revolution is opening the gates for cross-industry collaboration that will change the way consumers experience the world around them," said Chris Bastian, senior vice president, engineering and CTIO of SCTE•ISBE. "Expo 2020 is at the intersection of cable innovation, applied science and business opportunities. It's breaking new ground by giving thought leaders from inside and outside of the cable industry a platform to showcase their work and a forum for ideation that will lay the foundation for future innovation."

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec ExpoⓇ is known across the cable industry and beyond as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal making within the broadband telecommunications sector. No other event brings together content and service providers, technology partners, industry experts and innovators at every level to learn, network, and shape the future of connectivity. Ed Marchetti, senior vice president, operations for Comcast and Tom Monaghan, senior vice president, field operations for Charter Communications, will co-chair Expo 2020, which will be held Oct. 13-16 at the Colorado Convention Center.

