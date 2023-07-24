SCU SPECIAL ALERT: Sculpor Capital Shareholders Interested in Pursuing Potential Claims Should Contact Julie & Holleman Regarding Sale of Company to Rithm Capital

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed $639 million acquisition of global asset manager Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU) by fellow asset manager Rithm Capital Corp. J&H is concerned about the inadequacy of the $11.15 per share price being offered as well as potential conflicts of interest.

Sculptor is a global asset manager that manages $34 billion of assets. The company was originally founded as Och-Ziff in 1994 but changed its name in 2019 in the wake of several government investigations. Sculptor's largest shareholder is Jimmy Levin, who is also the company's CEO and CIO. The company's second largest shareholder is founder Daniel S. Och.

On July 24, 2023, Sculptor and Rithm announced that Rithm had agreed to buy all of Sculptor's Class A shares of stock for $11.15 per share. This is less than the company's 52-week high trading price of $11.40 per share, and much less than analyst price targets of $13 per share.

After the deal closes, Sculptor is expected to continuing operating "as is," and its management team will remain in place. In addition, certain Sculptor shareholders are being given the chance to "roll over" their shares into the company post-close. The fact that management is staying on and certain shareholders will continue participating in the company's upside—while other shareholders will be cashed out for an inadequate $11.15 per share—presents potential conflicts of interest.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

ABOUT THE FIRM

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.julieholleman.com/. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

