SCU SPECIAL ALERT: Sculptor Capital Shareholders Concerned About Sale of Company to Rithm Capital Should Contact Shareholder Rights Firm Julie & Holleman LLP

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed $639 million acquisition of global asset manager Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU) by fellow asset manager Rithm Capital Corp. J&H is concerned about the inadequacy of the $11.15 per share price being offered as well as potential conflicts of interest.

To learn more, please click here or visit: https://julieholleman.com/?p=3095. There is no cost or obligation.

Sculptor is a global asset manager that manages $34 billion of assets. The company was originally founded as Och-Ziff in 1994 but changed its name in 2019 in the wake of several government investigations. Sculptor's largest shareholder is Jimmy Levin, who is also the company's CEO and CIO. The company's second largest shareholder is founder Daniel S. Och.

On July 24, 2023, Sculptor and Rithm announced that Rithm had agreed to buy all of Sculptor's Class A shares of stock for $11.15 per share. This is less than the company's 52-week high trading price of $11.40 per share, and much less than analyst price targets of $13 per share.

After the deal closes, Sculptor is expected to continuing operating "as is," and its management team will remain in place. In addition, certain Sculptor shareholders are being given the chance to "roll over" their shares into the company post-close. The fact that management is staying on and certain shareholders will continue participating in the company's upside—while other shareholders will be cashed out for an inadequate $11.15 per share—presents potential conflicts of interest.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For more information, please submit your information here

ABOUT THE FIRM

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.julieholleman.com/. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

www.julieholleman.com

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP