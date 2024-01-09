SCUBA Analytics Snags Industry Veteran Marc Ryan as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SCUBA Analytics, a trailblazer in the field of high-frequency data collaboration decision intelligence, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Marc Ryan as its Chief Product Officer. Marc is a seasoned expert with media and measurement expertise who most recently served as the Chief Data Officer at Kantar.

"We are thrilled to have Marc join SCUBA to help drive modernization across leading brands and publishers as they enter a new privacy first era of audience insights and automation. The advertising industry simply needs a better way to convert signals into fast decision intelligence while protecting consumer privacy." - said CEO Tony Ayaz.

Marc brings a wealth of experience to SCUBA Analytics, having carved a remarkable career path through leadership roles in some of the most respected firms in the industry. His expertise in navigating the complexities of the MarTech and AdTech Stack and his foresight on the impending challenges of 3rd party cookie depreciation positions him as a pivotal player in the evolving landscape of the advertising world.

"We're at a critical juncture in the Advertising industry," said Marc Ryan. "It's an honor to join SCUBA Analytics, a company that's adapting to these changes and leading the charge in innovative solutions. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and helping our clients navigate the complexities of today's advertising landscape."

About SCUBA Analytics

SCUBA is the only streaming data collaboration platform providing in-the-moment decision intelligence and activation without compromising privacy. Global brands like Microsoft, McDonald's, Twitter, and Warner Bros trust SCUBA to gain in-the-moment insights across billions of touchpoints, fueling real-time experiences and growth. Founded by former Facebook executives and led by industry veterans from Kantar, Sonos, and Splunk.

