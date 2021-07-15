Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) in Leisure Products to reach $ 34.37 million|Technavio
Jul 15, 2021, 21:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The scuba diving equipment market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) in the Leisure Products industry is poised to grow by USD 34.37 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the scuba diving equipment market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.24%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amer Sports Corp., Aqua Lung International, ATOMIC AQUATICS, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Big Blue 33 Corp., Cressi Sub Spa, Dive Rite, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kinugawa Co. Ltd., are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing demand for adventure sports, the significant increase in e-commerce, and the improving tourism in South Korea will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) 2021-2025: Segmentation
Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) is segmented as below:
- Product
- Apparel
- Rebreathers
- Computer And Gauges
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the scuba diving equipment market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amer Sports Corp., Aqua Lung International, ATOMIC AQUATICS, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Big Blue 33 Corp., Cressi Sub Spa, Dive Rite, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kinugawa Co. Ltd., and Mares Spa.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) size
- Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) trends
- Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) industry analysis
The scuba diving equipment market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the scuba diving equipment market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the scuba diving equipment market growth in South Korea (Republic of Korea) during the next five years
- Estimation of the scuba diving equipment market size in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the scuba diving equipment market in South Korea (Republic of Korea)
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scuba diving equipment market vendors in South Korea (Republic of Korea)
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
