Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) in Leisure Products to reach $ 34.37 million|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amer Sports Corp., Aqua Lung International, ATOMIC AQUATICS, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Big Blue 33 Corp., Cressi Sub Spa, Dive Rite, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kinugawa Co. Ltd., are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing demand for adventure sports, the significant increase in e-commerce, and the improving tourism in South Korea will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) 2021-2025: Segmentation

Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) is segmented as below:

Product

Apparel



Rebreathers



Computer And Gauges



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44590

Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the scuba diving equipment market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amer Sports Corp., Aqua Lung International, ATOMIC AQUATICS, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Big Blue 33 Corp., Cressi Sub Spa, Dive Rite, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kinugawa Co. Ltd., and Mares Spa.

The report also covers the following areas:

Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) size

(Republic of Korea) size Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) trends

(Republic of Korea) trends Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) industry analysis

The scuba diving equipment market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing demand for adventure sports will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing number of counterfeit products will hamper market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the scuba diving equipment market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the scuba diving equipment market growth in South Korea (Republic of Korea) during the next five years

(Republic of Korea) during the next five years Estimation of the scuba diving equipment market size in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and its contribution to the parent market

(Republic of Korea) and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the scuba diving equipment market in South Korea (Republic of Korea)

(Republic of Korea) Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scuba diving equipment market vendors in South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Camping Lights and Lanterns Market- The camping lights and lanterns market is segmented by product (flashlights, lanterns, and headlamps) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Camping Tent Market in Europe- The camping tent market size in Europe is segmented by product (tunnel tents, dome tents, geodesic tents, and others) and geography (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and the Rest of Europe).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rebreathers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Computer and gauges - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amer Sports Corp.

Aqua Lung International

BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S

Big Blue 33 Corp.

Cressi Sub Spa

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Kinugawa Co. Ltd.

Mares Spa

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/scuba-diving-equipment-market-in-south-korea-republic-of-korea-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

