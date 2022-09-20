Scuba Diving Equipment Market to record USD 618.6 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by health benefits

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global scuba diving market size is expected to grow by USD 618.6 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period. Technavio has tracked the latest trends and recent developments in the leisure products industry to estimate the size of the market. Some of the aspects include revenue generated by vendors, retail sales of scuba diving equipment, GDP growth, disposable incomes, demographic factors such as total population and age group, and others. Understand the scope of the full report. Read PDF Sample Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2022-2026

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our scuba diving equipment market report covers the following areas:

Scuba Diving Equipment Market Size

Scuba Diving Equipment Market Trends

Scuba Diving Equipment Market Industry Analysis

The market is driven by the health benefits of scuba diving. Scuba diving provides various health benefits. It increases the oxygen intake of diver and improves the quality of breathing. It works various parts of the body including calves, ankles, hip flexors, and shoulders, thus aiding in maintaining physical fitness. Also, scuba diving increases the heart rate and strengthens cardiovascular muscles. Many such benefits associated with scuba diving are expected to drive the growth of the global scuba diving equipment market during the forecast period.

However, seasonal challenges associated with scuba diving will reduce the growth potential in the market. During severe thunderstorms and hurricanes, activities such as scuba diving are completely restricted. Also, fluctuations in weather patterns and factors like extreme humidity or temperature also hinder people's participation in scuba diving. These factors are expected to challenge the growth of the market players.

The global scuba diving market is fragmented. The report identifies Apollo Sports USA Inc, Aqualung America Inc, AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO LTD, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Cressi Sub Spa, Dive Rite, Diversco Supply, Diving Unlimited International Inc., H2Odyssey, HEAD Sport GmbH, Henderson Sport Group, Huish Outdoors, IST SPORTS CORP., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Marquee Brands, Ocean Reef Group, Poseidon Diving Systems AB, SEACSUB Spa, Shearwater Research Inc, and Tsun Kuang Hardware Mfg. Co. Ltd. as major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The global scuba diving equipment market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline distribution channel will account for maximum sales of scuba diving equipment during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of omnichannel retailing among vendors will influence the growth of the segment. However, of late, a large number of consumers are increasing their preference for online stores to purchase scuba diving equipment.

Product

Bags and Apparel



Rebreathers and Regulators



Diving Computers and Gauges



Others

The bags and apparel segment will hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the availability of distinct types of scuba diving bags in the market.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

34% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growth in inbound tourism and increased participation by people in water sports are driving the growth of the regional market.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the scuba diving equipment market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the scuba diving equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist scuba diving equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the scuba diving equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the scuba diving equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scuba diving equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

Scuba Diving Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 618.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Germany, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apollo Sports USA Inc, Aqualung America Inc, AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO LTD, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Cressi Sub Spa, Dive Rite, Diversco Supply, Diving Unlimited International Inc., H2Odyssey, HEAD Sport GmbH, Henderson Sport Group, Huish Outdoors, IST SPORTS CORP., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Marquee Brands, Ocean Reef Group, Poseidon Diving Systems AB, SEACSUB Spa, Shearwater Research Inc, and Tsun Kuang Hardware Mfg. Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Bags and apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Bags and apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Bags and apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Bags and apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Bags and apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Rebreathers and regulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Rebreathers and regulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Rebreathers and regulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Rebreathers and regulators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Rebreathers and regulators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Diving computers and gauges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Diving computers and gauges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Diving computers and gauges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Diving computers and gauges - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Diving computers and gauges - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Apollo Sports USA Inc

Inc Exhibit 111: Apollo Sports USA Inc - Overview

Inc - Overview

Exhibit 112: Apollo Sports USA Inc - Product / Service

Inc - Product / Service

Exhibit 113: Apollo Sports USA Inc - Key offerings

11.4 Aqualung America Inc

Exhibit 114: Aqualung America Inc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Aqualung America Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Aqualung America Inc - Key offerings

11.5 AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO LTD

Exhibit 117: AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO LTD - Overview



Exhibit 118: AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO LTD - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO LTD - Key offerings

11.6 BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S

Exhibit 120: BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S - Overview



Exhibit 121: BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S - Key offerings

11.7 Diving Unlimited International Inc.

Exhibit 123: Diving Unlimited International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Diving Unlimited International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Diving Unlimited International Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 HEAD Sport GmbH

Exhibit 126: HEAD Sport GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: HEAD Sport GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: HEAD Sport GmbH - Key offerings

11.9 Henderson Sport Group

Exhibit 129: Henderson Sport Group - Overview



Exhibit 130: Henderson Sport Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Henderson Sport Group - Key offerings

11.10 Huish Outdoors

Exhibit 132: Huish Outdoors - Overview



Exhibit 133: Huish Outdoors - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Huish Outdoors - Key offerings

11.11 IST SPORTS CORP.

Exhibit 135: IST SPORTS CORP. - Overview

SPORTS CORP. - Overview

Exhibit 136: IST SPORTS CORP. - Product / Service

SPORTS CORP. - Product / Service

Exhibit 137: IST SPORTS CORP. - Key offerings

11.12 Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Exhibit 138: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

trade barriers: High tariffs and significant administrative burdens directly affect manufacturers, import-export companies, and end-users. The recent trade war between the US and China has impacted several industries, along with the leisure products industry, with tariffs and counter-tariffs being imposed by both countries. In July 2018 , the US imposed a 25% tariff on around 1,300 items, including a host of leisure products. The US imports most consumer goods from China due to its low production cost. This has resulted in an increase in the price of consumer goods, including leisure products, imported from China .

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio