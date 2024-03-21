SCUBA, the Leading Collaborative Decision Intelligence Platform, Taps WarnerMedia's Ross Schwaber as SVP of Customer Solutions to Unlock the Full Potential of Data Collaboration and Privacy Driven Insights

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SCUBA Analytics is unlocking the full potential of Data Collaboration and Privacy Driven Insights in a new privacy driven era where advertising and martech have converged. Brands are facing complexity and driving actionable outcomes is critical with the recent addition of Ross Schwaber as Senior Vice President of Solutions.

Ross Schwaber SVP Solutions at SCUBA Analytics, Previously WarnerMedia at Bleacher Report, OpenTable, and Outdoorsy

"Schwaber's impressive blend of product innovation and operational expertise perfectly syncs with SCUBA's vision within the advertising and media industry," — SCUBA's CEO, Tony Ayaz. "As a former customer and industry expert, I am thrilled to have Ross drive impactful solutions for our customers as Scuba drives a paradigm shift in the market with our Privacy Enhancing Technology."

Ross Schwaber has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, drawing from a wealth of experience in marketing, product management and publishing. Beginning his career with OpenTable in the US, he was recruited to OpenTable Europe, where he played a vital role in the company's expansion across seven European markets, showcasing his commitment to advancing the marketplace industry. After five years abroad, he rejoined OpenTable in the US as a Product Manager for restaurant software.

As a Senior Product Leader at Bleacher Report, Ross Schwaber revitalized the publisher's CMS platform, overhauling the historical infrastructure and instead implementing SCUBA Analytics to supercharge user growth and revenue. Under his leadership, the Bleacher Report website grew its monthly active users by 100%+, and the app reached 5MM monthly users. This initiative marked one of the SCUBA's pioneering use cases in the media publishing space. Schwaber's enduring impact is evident as the crafted use case remains integral to the company's operations today.

While at Outdoorsy, Ross led the company to profitability as Senior Vice President of Product and General Manager of Marketplace.

In his own words, Ross acknowledges the challenges publishers face in monetization, emphasizing the need for swift and advanced solutions like SCUBA. "[Their] success lies in the ability to efficiently process and activate rich first-party audience data, reduce acquisition costs for new subscribers, and supercharge ad yield, providing an enhanced experience for users and advertisers alike."

About SCUBA Analytics

SCUBA is a collaborative decision intelligence platform providing in-the-moment decision intelligence and activation without compromising privacy. Global brands like Comcast, Microsoft, McDonald's, Twitter, and Warner Bros trust SCUBA to gain in-the-moment insights across billions of touchpoints, fueling real-time experiences and growth. Founded by former Facebook executives and led by industry veterans from Kantar, Sonos, Splunk, and WarnerMedia.

About Ross Schwaber

Ross Schwaber, the newly appointed Senior Vice President of Solutions at SCUBA Analytics, brings a distinguished operations and product management background. With a proven track record in publishing and marketplaces, Ross's leadership is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the company's success.

