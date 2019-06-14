SCUBAPRO Introduces Galileo HUD Mask-Mounted Dive Computer With Revolutionary Heads-Up Display

Building on the industry-leading Galileo 2 (G2) Series of wrist-worn and console dive computers, the Galileo HUD is a cutting-edge standalone dive computer that mounts directly on a dive mask. Using precision near-eye optics, Galileo HUD's full-color, micro OLED display delivers a crisp image that allows divers to see critical dive data in any ambient light conditions.

Galileo HUD's single push-and-twist control knob navigates an intuitive menu structure, freeing the diver's hands for streamlined swimming, photography or other tasks. A hinge on the mask mount allows the computer to flip up and out of the way when not in use.

"In both design and capabilities, the Galileo HUD Mask-Mounted Dive Computer is a leap into the future of diving technology," said Joe Stella, Group Vice President at SCUBAPRO. "As part of SCUBAPRO's Galileo Series initially launched in 2007 by our in-house team members Reima Holopainen and Jan Lichtenberg, our engineers continue to deliver and set the benchmark for new computer innovation. The unique design of the HUD truly breaks the mold in an industry full of wrist and console computers. Years of development and refinement in our Swiss R&D center have created a dive computer that's equal parts space-age and practical — while being easily usable for any diver right out of the box."

The Galileo HUD offers four operating modes (Scuba, Gauge, Freediving and CCR) presented in a choice of six languages and various screen configurations. It is Trimix- and Nitrox-compatible, with an included gas-integration transmitter that wirelessly sends accurate tank pressures to the computer, allowing it to factor in breathing workload and help calculate true remaining bottom time (RBT).

SCUBAPRO's Profile Dependent Intermediate Stops (PDIS) technology uses the current dive, previous dives and breathing mixes to help calculate intermediate stops based on the body's nitrogen uptake, while a range of Microbubble Levels enable the diver to take up less nitrogen or off-gas more nitrogen before returning to the surface.

Post-dive data synchronization is easily accomplished via Bluetooth wireless technology or a USB sync/charging cable to PC, Mac, iOS and Android devices using SCUBAPRO LogTRAK software. A rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery lasts up to 20 hours per charge, and 2GB of internal memory can store more than 10,000 hours of dive profiles plus pictures, tables and more between downloads.

The Galileo HUD's mask mount is compatible with SCUBAPRO dive masks including Spectra, Spectra Mini, Synergy Twin, Ecco, Synergy 2 Twin, Vibe 2, Futura 1, Pro Ear, Flux Twin, Frameless and Zoom EVO (special mask holder).

SCUBAPRO is the largest, most respected diving brand in the world. It offers best-in-class quality and technical excellence in breathing regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers, divewear, masks, fins, snorkels and a full range of accessories.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak™; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment. To learn more, visit http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com .

