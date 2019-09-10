Scuderi Clean Energy Changes Name to ESG Clean Energy

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scuderi Clean Energy today changed its name to ESG Clean Energy. As the distributed energy market continues to expand, and as the need for clean, environmentally friendly power generation increases, the management at Scuderi Clean Energy believed that the name change was necessary. ESG Clean Energy will maintain the same focus on utilizing patented technology to create and distribute energy and, at the same time, sequester close to 100% of the exhausted carbon dioxide (CO2). Contained within those same patents are ways to produce a variety of commodities with very little impact on the carbon footprint during the manufacturing process.

Nick Scuderi, President of ESG Clean Energy, said that "with the ever-changing climate that we live in and with the quest to be better stewards of our environment, we have changed our name to ESG Clean Energy." "Our focus on future projects is still the same and constantly evolving," added Olen Bielski, VP of Business Development.

ESG Clean Energy's cornerstone is on clean and efficient ways to produce energy. Through licensed patented technology, ESG Clean Energy produces electricity for the power grid, sequesters the lion share of the carbon dioxide produced, thus shrinking the carbon footprint and reducing the impact of greenhouse gases on the climate. By utilizing those same patents, during energy generation, ESG Clean Energy is able to manufacture a variety of products, along with a method of carbon capture that has virtually little or no impact on the atmosphere.

ESG Clean Energy business principles are based on the belief that environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, such as climate change, health and human rights, can affect the overall business performance of generating clean energy, creating sustainable jobs, protecting the environment and manufacturing products that are essential to everyday life. As ESG Clean Energy embraces new and exciting methods of creating energy, utilizing both clean natural gas and hydrogen, the storage of energy, manufacturing commodities and reducing the carbon footprint, they hope that they will leave a lasting impact on the habitat. ESG Clean Energy is principled in doing their share to protect the environment and to stave off climate change for generations to come.

