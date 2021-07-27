Scully Company and Serfass Construction Develop New Apartments in Allentown

The long-vacant parcel at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Lehigh Parkway East is being put to great use by developers Serfass Construction and Scully Company . Two five-story buildings will contain 160 apartment homes thoughtfully crafted to embrace the property's natural surroundings. Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom homes will feature designer kitchens with quartz countertops, oversized windows for panoramic views, layouts strategically planned for today's consumers, and an array of lifestyle amenities. Apartments range in size from 631 square feet to over 1,300 square feet. Rents will run from the mid-$1,400s for a studio to around $2,200 for a 3-bedroom 2-bathroom apartment.

"Allentown has become a hub for people working in so many surrounding metros, but until now, the only option to live in a newly developed building with high-end finishes was in the center of Allentown or surrounding suburbs. Location is everything, and this development offers the best of both worlds – a scenic retreat just minutes from downtown Allentown," explains Jessica Scully, President of Scully Company.

Kevin Serfass, Vice President of Serfass Construction, shared, "We are tremendously proud to bring the vision of Terrain on the Parkway to life. As a lifetime resident of the Lehigh Valley, it's a great privilege to be part of Allentown's rapid revitalization. We believe the thoughtful design, along with its park-like setting, will attract residents looking for a vibrant, active, and sophisticated lifestyle."

Pre-leasing for the project will begin in the fall. For more information, visit TerrainApts.com.

Serfass Construction was founded in 1948 by Elmer Serfass and remains a family-owned business. The third generation continues to build on the reputation of quality and hard work which was founded over 70 years ago.

Since its inception, Serfass has evolved from a small residential remodeling company into one of the premier top 50 largest commercial construction firms in the Mid-Atlantic. With an impressive 81% return client rate, Serfass Construction has completed thousands of successful projects serving clients in the academic, worship, healthcare, corporate/office, entertainment, industrial, and gaming sectors.

Established over seventy years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management, and asset management of apartment communities for institutions, private investors, and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multi-family real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise, and high-rise apartment communities in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multi-family industry. For more information, please visit www.ScullyCompany.com

