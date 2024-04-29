SCULLY ROYALTY FILES ITS 2023 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: SRL) is pleased to announce that it has filed its Annual Report on form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes updates on the Company's business, assets and operations.

We welcome any questions you may have and look forward to discussing our operations, results and plans with stakeholders. Further:

stakeholders are encouraged to read the entire Annual Report, which includes the Company's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, for a greater understanding of the Company's business and operations; and

direct any questions regarding the Company and the information in its Annual Report to the Company's North American toll-free line at 1 (844) 331 3343 or email [email protected] to book a conference call with the Company's senior management.

A copy of the Annual Report, including the audited financial statements contained therein, is available under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.scullyroyalty.com. Shareholders of the Company may, upon request, receive a hard copy of such document free of charge by contacting the Company by email or telephone as set forth above.

