Scully Royalty Ltd. announces clarification of ex-dividend date

News provided by

Scully Royalty Ltd.

Feb 14, 2022, 09:00 ET

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: SRL). On February 9, 2022, the Company announced that it has declared a cash dividend of C$0.25 (US$0.18) per common share, payable on March 4, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 21, 2022. Given the observance of a United States federal holiday on February 21, 2022, this day will be considered a non-settlement day and as such the ex-dividend date has been changed to February 17, 2022.

Direct any questions regarding the information in this news release to our North American toll-free line at 1 (844) 331 3343 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Scully Royalty Ltd.

Also from this source

SCULLY ROYALTY LTD. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND...

Scully Royalty Ltd. Publishes Results For The Six Months Ended...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics