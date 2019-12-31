Scully Royalty Ltd. announces semi-annual report

HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: SRL) announces that it has issued its semi-annual report (the "Semi-Annual Report") for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov.

All Stakeholders are encouraged to:

read the entire Semi-Annual Report, which includes the Company's unaudited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and other corporate updates, for a greater understanding of the Company's business and operations; and

and other corporate updates, for a greater understanding of the Company's business and operations; and direct any questions regarding the information in the Semi-Annual Report to the Company's North American toll free line at 1 (844) 331 3343 or email info@scullyroyalty.com to book a conference call with senior management.

SOURCE Scully Royalty Ltd.