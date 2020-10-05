Scully Royalty Ltd. Corporate Update

HONG KONG, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (NYSE: SRL), in response to an inaccurate report recently publicly released by a third party, provides an update on its litigation relating to an alleged guarantee of the former parent company of the Group, as well as an update on its iron ore royalty interest.

Corrective Update on Litigation

As previously disclosed, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries were named as defendants in a legal action related to an alleged guaranteed of the former parent of the Group in the amount of approximately EUR 43 million. The Company disputes the validity of this alleged guarantee, has received two legal opinions that the alleged guarantee is invalid, and does not believe that the claim linking the alleged guarantee to the Group has merit.

As part of this litigation, the plaintiff was granted, in the Cayman Islands, an initially ex parte (without any notice) freeze order, which, among other things, restricts the Company from selling or disposing of certain shares in subsidiaries and other assets, without certain conditions or approvals being met. This is not a monetary judgment; it is a freeze order which is only applicable in the Cayman Islands. The Company has appealed this decision and currently expects the appeal to be heard in front of a three-judge panel in the second half of 2021.

This freeze order has no implications on our ongoing daily businesses and we do not currently expect that this litigation will ultimately result in a material impact on our financial results. At the same time, we have filed a counterclaim against the plaintiff in excess of their claims against us. This counterclaim is not inclusive of other potential damage claims which we intend to raise in the future.

We currently expect that this litigation, which is in its very early stages, will not be resolved in the short-term.

Update on the Iron Ore Royalty Interest

As previously announced, in June 2019, the owner of the Scully Mine announced that it had achieved first production from its restart of the mine. Since then, the owner has continued its ramp-up of production from the mine. As a result, we earned CDN$10.8 million in gross royalty income in the first six months of 2020, compared to CDN$5.5 million and CDN$1.7 million for the full-year in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Stakeholder Communications

Management welcomes any questions you may have in relation to this press release, its financial filings or any other matter. Further:

stakeholders are encouraged to read the Company's entire annual report, which includes our audited financial statements and managements discussion and analysis, for the year ended December 31, 2019 , for a greater understanding of our business and operations; and

, for a greater understanding of our business and operations; and direct any questions regarding the information in this report to our North American toll-free line at 1 (844) 331 3343 or email [email protected] to book a conference call with our senior management.

Forward-Looking Statements

