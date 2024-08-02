SCULLY ROYALTY SADLY ANNOUNCES THE PASSING OF DIRECTOR INDRAJIT CHATTERJEE

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: SRL) is saddened to announce the passing of Indrajit Chatterjee, a valued member of the Company's board of directors. Mr. Chatterjee had been a director for the Company since 2017 and was the Chairman of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Mr. Chatterjee was a retired businessman and was an Executive Committee member of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, which was founded in 1984 in New Delhi with the vision to spearhead heritage awareness and conservation in India.

The board of directors extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Chatterjee's wife, family and friends and thanks him for his dedication to the Company. We are extremely grateful for Mr. Chatterjee's long-standing service, which had an invaluable impact on the Company, its board of directors and management. His steady and thoughtful guidance will be missed.

SOURCE Scully Royalty Ltd.