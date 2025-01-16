Sculptor Closes European CLO XII Totaling €410.1 Million

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. ("Sculptor") today announced the closing of Sculptor European CLO XII (SCULE 12), a €410.1 million European collateralized loan obligation (CLO). With the closing of SCULE 12, Sculptor currently manages a global suite of 34 CLOs and CBOs totaling approximately $13 billion across both the US and Europe.

SCULE 12 marks the second CLO transaction and first new issuance transaction closed by Sculptor in 2025. A controlling equity position was pre-placed with Sculptor Loan Financing Partners, the firm's captive CLO equity platform. SCULE 12 also benefited from strong investor demand from a diverse group of leading global institutions across both its equity and debt tranches.

Adeel Shafiqullah, Head of European CLO Management at Sculptor, said, "We are pleased to have successfully closed SCULE 12 and further expand our European CLO platform. We are grateful for the support we received from both new and existing investors as we continue to broaden our investor base."

SCULE 12 was arranged by BNP Paribas and features a two-year non-call period and five-year reinvestment period.

Sculptor has a long track record of managing CLOs through multiple credit cycles, and with the closing of SCULE 12, has issued 45 CLOs & CBOs across the US and Europe since 2012. Sculptor's CLO business benefits from its extensive experience and track record across asset classes, and embedded partnership with its global credit investing platform. Collectively, as of September 30, 2024, Sculptor manages $24 billion in credit assets globally across a broad range of strategies leveraging its core capabilities in corporate, asset based, and real estate credit.

About Sculptor

Sculptor is a leading global alternative asset manager and a specialist in opportunistic investing. For over 30 years, we have pursued consistent outperformance by building an operating model and culture which balance the ability to act swiftly on market opportunity with rigorous diligence that minimizes risk. Our model is driven by a global team that is predominantly home-grown, long tenured and incentivized to put client outcomes first. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, we invest across credit, real estate and multi-strategy platforms in all major geographies. As of September 30, 2024, Sculptor had approximately $34 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit our website (www.sculptor.com).

Contacts:

Sculptor

[email protected]

Media Relations

Jonathan Gasthalter

Gasthalter & Co.

212-257-4170

[email protected]

Logo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587035/5120373/Sculptor_Lockup_Med_Logo.jpg