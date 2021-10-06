Sculptor Dan Droz Opens Second 2021 Solo Show At James Gallery

"It's extraordinary to see such a range of new and innovative work from a single artist," says James Fredrick, owner of the James Gallery. "Dan is definitely 'the artist to watch' in the next year. His range and productivity is absolutely impressive."

Droz's work includes large freestanding sculptures and sculptural wall pieces made from large panels of folded aluminum, a series of smaller sculptures that use cast glass and epoxy resin and an array of suspended sculptures that resemble floating clouds, made from a new form of crocheted stainless steel mesh that Droz has perfected. All the works incorporate themes characteristic of Droz's work, including the limits of perception and memory.

"This exhibition provides a unique opportunity to show works both indoors and out, which is rare in a gallery setting," Droz observes. "The beautiful sculpture garden at the James Gallery allows people to see some of the larger sculptures in a landscaped setting for which they were intended, and the high ceilings and open spaces of the interior galleries provide a wonderful setting for the suspended works."

Although Droz has been creating sculpture for 45 plus years, it was always a sidebar to his career as an award-winning designer and professor at Carnegie Mellon. Three years ago, he refocused his attention to devote to a new career as a full- time sculptor. Despite a late start and the Covid epidemic, he's already exhibited at several previous solo exhibitions and participated in dozens of juried shows. Apart from his exhibition at the James Gallery, his work currently is featured in five other exhibitions, both locally and in Washington, DC and Madrid, Spain. In addition, his book "Behind the Fold" will be published over the next month.

"Defying Dimensions" opens at the James Gallery 5-7:30 PM on October 7 and runs until November 19. James Gallery is located at 413 S. Main Street in the West End of Pittsburgh. For more information, visit jamesgallery.net. and www.dandroz.com

www.dandroz.com

