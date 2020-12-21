Sculpture By Internationally Acclaimed New York-Based Artist, Jim Rennert, Arriving In New York City

Drawing on both his past professional experiences, and those of his contemporaries, Rennert composes thought-provoking works through simplified figures and forms. Walking the Tightrope, located at the entrance of 1700 Broadway, was created using athletic themes to express concepts we all deal with when making a living.

"As an entrepreneur, whether dealing with employer's products, home life or working our way up the corporate ladder, the visual juxtaposed figure on a tightrope is something that resonates with us all," said Jim Rennert.

WTF, also located at 1700 Broadway, was the third monumental work Rennert composed after THINK BIG – located at The Anthem (222 East 34th Street) – and Perspective.

"I found my inspiration for WTF after I composed THINK BIG and Perspective," said Jim Rennert. "Once you've thought big, and then found a perspective of where you fit in, you can sometimes have a WTF moment. And in 2020, WTF seems to describe how we all feel about dealing with this year."

The other three works, Timing, Inner Dialogue and Commute are located on Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza at East 47th Street and are inspired by Rennert's past experiences in the competitive world of business. Each title works together with the visual image to illustrate the experience, sometimes physical, sometimes psychological and showcase the thoughts and ideas we all deal with in our contemporary society.

The works at 1700 Broadway can be viewed beginning December 19 through 2022 and at Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza through August 2021.

About Jim Rennert

Jim Rennert was born in 1958, and grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Salt Lake City, Utah. After 10 years of working in business Jim started sculpting in 1990. He became an expert in the lost-wax casting method, a process that harkens back to Bronze Age, which produces a duplicate metal sculpture from the original sculpture. He began exhibiting in galleries in 1993 and has since gained significant recognition. He continues to exhibit at the major art fairs in Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City, and has been featured in publications such as Sculptural Review, American Art Collector, and The Inquirer and Mirror. His work is in numerous private and public collections, including the Utah Governor's Mansion, Terra Industries, GSL Electric, The Church Museum of History and Art, and the Granite Education Foundation.

Rennert comes from a business background, having made the decision to pursue his career in sculpture over 20 years ago. His works deal with the physical or psychological challenges of the competitive corporate world, often incorporating figures dressed in business attire and symbolic objects such as briefcases and ladders. The titles work with the pieces to solidify the concepts, and sometimes they reflect on the daily struggles and achievements with a sense of humor and irony. His work has become more serious lately, exploring more on our thoughts and beliefs as a society. Businessman or not, everyone can still relate to the themes in their own personal ways.

About Cavalier Galleries

Cavalier Gallery has offered an unparalleled variety of contemporary fine art for over 27 years. The Gallery presents year-round exhibitions of paintings, sculpture, and photography in New York, NY, Greenwich, CT, Nantucket, MA, and Palm Beach, FL. Owner, Ron Cavalier, has been a strong supporter of public art exhibitions since the gallery's inception, continually organizing large-scale outdoor installations of works by world-renowned sculptors. For more information visit www.cavaliergalleries.com

About NYC Parks' Art in the Parks Program

For over 50 years, NYC Parks' Art in the Parks program has brought contemporary public artworks to the city's parks, making New York City one of the world's largest open-air galleries. The agency has consistently fostered the creation and installation of temporary public art in parks throughout the five boroughs. Since 1967, NYC Parks has collaborated with arts organizations and artists to produce over 2,000 public artworks by 1,300 notable and emerging artists in over 200 parks. For more information about the program visit www.nyc.gov/parks/art.

