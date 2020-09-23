Sculpture Comes to Life at Dawes Arboretum Art Exhibit

The carefully balanced designs of the sculptures are set into motion by the slightest breezes, the resulting effect of which has been called "healthy, inspiring, and soothing."

Artist Lyman Whitaker has been creating these mesmerizing works of motion for over 33 years. His designs include the Double Spinner, the Desert Flame, and the Double Dancer, among others, and are appreciated by art collectors all over the world.

"This exhibit is the perfect way for visitors to get outside in a beautiful setting with plenty of room for social distancing and enjoy some truly amazing art," said Dawes Arboretum Executive Director Luke Messinger. "We are happy to see so many people discovering or rediscovering The Arboretum. Nature enthusiasts, amateur photographers, as well as butterfly and birdwatchers, will all find plenty to appreciate here."

The exhibit is included as part of the general admission ticket price. Non-member visitors are required to buy tickets in advance to support social distancing. Tickets can be reserved at dawesarb.org where guests also choose their day and time to visit.

This installation will remain at The Dawes Arboretum until December 15, giving guests the opportunity to see the artwork amidst a magnificent natural backdrop that will change with each season.

The exhibit is funded in part by a grant from the Licking County Foundation.

The Dawes Arboretum is a nearly 2,000-acre tree museum featuring an extraordinary collection of trees, beautiful gardens and distinctive natural areas dedicated to enriching lives through the conservation of trees and nature.

SOURCE The Dawes Arboretum

Related Links

www.dawesarb.org

