Sculpture Hospitality Announces Expansion into Canada's Maritime Provinces

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sculpture Hospitality franchise owners, Geoff Loukes and Dennis Roberts, have joined forces to expand Sculpture Hospitality, a global hospitality inventory management and technology company, into Nova Scotia.

Geoff Loukes of Sculpture Hospitality Maritimes

Since 2001, Loukes and Roberts have owned and operated their own businesses, with Loukes owning Sculpture Hospitality of New Brunswick, and most recently PEI and Roberts owning Sculpture Hospitality of Newfoundland. Loukes and Roberts have adopted the "shared-service" model created by Sculpture Hospitality allowing franchisees to share half the job with clients for a discounted rate. This will enable clients to use the service for a lower cost while allowing franchisees to service a larger landscape. Together, Loukes and Roberts have around 100 clients.

"Nova Scotia was becoming stagnant, especially after Covid," said Roberts. "Geoff [Loukes] approached me about buying Nova Scotia. Since we're the only franchise owners in Atlantic Canada and both operate under shared-service, it was an easy choice. I circled back with a partnership plan making both of us equal owners, and Geoff [Loukes] quickly agreed."

Halifax is home to approximately 200 bars and restaurants with a population of over 400,000, making geographical expansion a clear choice. "There is a great tourism market in Halifax," said Loukes. "It's a wide-open market that isn't being serviced and that's a lot of businesses and clients who will benefit from it."

With Loukes being closer to Halifax than Roberts, he has already established a vast network in the Maritimes by working with different reps and restaurants, making it an easier transition. Starting in October, Loukes will be in charge of the sales, onboarding and training while Roberts will handle the account management side of things.

As October is well on its way, Loukes and Roberts look forward to finally expanding and seeing where this new partnership will take them. "This decision was a no-brainer for us. We're confident that we'll at least double our business once we get going," said Roberts. "Halifax is a college town and once the students come back from holidays, it explodes. It's just prime time for us to be making this move."

About Sculpture Hospitality

Through a mutual passion for the hospitality industry, Sculpture Hospitality was founded in 1987 as the pioneering company to develop bar and restaurant inventory management solutions. Sculpture's innovative solutions have revolutionized inventory processes, helping bars and restaurants across the hospitality sector to become more efficient and profitable.

Since the company was first founded, Sculpture Hospitality has expanded worldwide with more than 370 successful global franchisees who love providing expert inventory management solutions to businesses in the hospitality sector. To learn more, visit Sculpture Hospitality at: www.sculpturehospitality.com .

