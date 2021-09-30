Sculpture Hospitality Launches Brand-New Inventory Management App to Help Restaurants and Bars Manage Tight Margins as they Come Out of the Pandemic

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sculpture Hospitality - ( www.sculpturehospitality.com ) a global hospitality inventory management company, that combines both technology software with expert, local advice - has launched a brand-new inventory management app designed specifically to simplify the inventory management and ordering process for all hospitality businesses.

By converting manual processes to more streamlined processes for operational efficiencies, The Sculpture App - which is available on iOS and Android - was designed specifically as a low-cost and time-saving solution for restaurants and bars coming out of the pandemic.

With margins tighter than ever, the importance of inventory management has never been more crucial.

The Sculpture App saves significant time for restaurant operators, ensuring they can focus on providing their guests an exceptional dining experience, adhere to new safety protocols, and deal with the challenges of labour shortages experienced across the industry.

Unlike other inventory apps out on the market, The Sculpture app is available worldwide and supported by Sculpture's team of local inventory management experts around the globe to help restaurant and bar businesses streamline, centralize and customize their inventory management processes.

The Sculpture App has made the onboarding process quicker and easier by allowing users to access their comprehensive database of products, regionalized vendors and cost data all in the palm of their hands.

Through the use of The Sculpture App, business owners can perform inventory counts, create accurate spreadsheets and analyze the numbers they need for real business growth. It's a quick and easy way to understand the items that make a business most profitable.

The Sculpture App empowers businesses with insightful inventory data, giving them everything they need to make better ordering decisions, understand exactly how much inventory they are wasting and how to prevent it, gain clarity into their most profitable products, easily count inventory through Sculpture Hospitality's huge database of over 100,000 unique products and understand important inventory data such as on-hand counts, pour costs, purchase and sales data and so much more.

Speaking of the launch of The Sculpture App, Vanessa De Caria, President & CEO of Sculpture Hospitality, commented: "Inventory management is one of the most critical aspects to a profitable business, yet so many restaurants, bar and retail business owners are using ineffective processes and inefficient manual spreadsheets to keep track of their inventory data."

"Sculpture Hospitality has changed the game by putting accurate inventory data directly into the hands of business owners. By using The Sculpture App, restaurants, bars and other hospitality businesses can dramatically improve their profit margins, enhance their ordering processes and limit product shrinkage. Our mobile app is designed specifically to make businesses more profitable."

In addition to its innovative technology, The Sculpture App is supported by expert advice and support from Sculpture Hospitality's team of locally-based inventory specialists based in cities around the world - including Canada, the United States, Australia, the UK and New Zealand to South America and across Asia.

Sculpture strives to create custom inventory solutions to fit any bar or restaurant, so the addition of The Sculpture App completes Sculpture's range of inventory solutions ranging from self-service all the way up to a full-service enterprise option deeming Sculpture the most complete and comprehensive inventory offering on the market.

About Sculpture Hospitality

Through a mutual passion for the hospitality industry, Sculpture Hospitality was founded in 1987 as the pioneering company to develop bar and restaurant inventory management solutions. Sculpture's innovative solutions have revolutionized inventory processes, helping bars and restaurants across the hospitality sector to become more efficient and profitable.

Since the company was first founded, Sculpture Hospitality has expanded worldwide with more than 370 successful global franchisees who love providing expert inventory management solutions to businesses in the hospitality sector. To learn more, visit Sculpture Hospitality at: www.sculpturehospitality.com .

