Scutum Expands its Reach in Florida with Integration of AAMI

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scutum, a global security and fire protection service provider, announced today that Affordable Alarm and Monitoring Inc. (AAMI) has joined Scutum North America. This new milestone expands the group's reach in Florida and consolidates its position as a leading security expert across the state.

Founded in 1994, AAMI serves high-end residential and small and medium enterprise clients on the Gulf side of Florida. It offers a full suite of solutions, including video surveillance, residential fire, security, and access control. From installation to 24/7 monitoring and technical services, AAMI's integrated business model enables it to respond efficiently and optimally to clients' security needs, regardless of the project size. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, AAMI also has Sarasota, Tampa, and Summerfield offices. AMMI is an award-winning integrator and has won the CE PRO TOP 100 System Integrators from 2011 – 2023, the Lutron Diamond Dealer from 2018 – 2023, the Sonos Platinum Dealer from 2019 – 2023, the Sony Diamond Dealer from 2019 – 2023 and the Florida Top System Integrators - Choice Award from 2015 – 2023.

"AAMI is a great addition to Scutum North America. Its expertise in electronic security perfectly fits into our offering. At the same time, its geographic presence on the Gulf side of Florida complements the reach of our Boca Raton office, enabling us to strengthen our position of a leading partner for security and fire protection services across the whole state of Florida," says Robert Aiello, co-Chief Executive Officer, Scutum North America.

"AAMI has long been a trusted partner of SMEs and residential clients in Florida, known for its high-quality services and its perfect understanding of clients' needs, and we could not be happier to welcome its experienced team into the Scutum family," adds Michael Vitarelli, co-Chief Executive Officer, Scutum North America.

"This is an important new step for AAMI that will enable us to accelerate our growth. We are excited to join an international group that shares the same values of integrity, agility, and client excellence. These values have driven us for the past 30 years, and we are confident that being part of Scutum will enable us to enhance our ability to always better serve clients," says John Toscano, founder of AAMI.

Headquartered in New York City, Scutum North America, part of Scutum, provides services to large corporations and SMEs located on the East Coast from its local offices in Boca Raton, Florida, New York City, and Illinois, where it operates from three offices: River Grove, Peoria, and Naperville.

About Scutum Group

Scutum Group is a global security and security service provider leveraging technological solutions to deliver high-quality services that ensure risk prevention for infrastructure, goods, people, and data.

Scutum operates an international platform that processes and analyses critical data, enabling early risk management and the deployment of local emergency services, in collaboration with local law enforcement.

