Scylla and Southwest Automated Security announce strategic partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scylla, the leading physical threat detection solution, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Southwest Automated Security, a major wholesale electronic security distributor with numerous locations across the United States.

Companies recognize that bringing in computer vision and artificial intelligence will help organizations and private security companies successfully transform and augment their security infrastructure. The strategic partnership will help deliver AI-powered physical threat detection technology to more businesses across the country for improved safety, security and crisis management at their premises.

"Partnering with Southwest Automated Security will allow Scylla to drive more impact for our clients and help more organizations employ a more proactive approach in addressing their security needs and high-impact threats," said Albert Stepanyan, Scylla's CEO.

"Collaboration with Scylla will allow us to provide our customers with smarter AI-powered solutions to help them upgrade their security infrastructure and add the intelligence level to their security systems for timely response, situational awareness and cost saving," said Eric Mardian, Southwest Automated Security's VP of New Business Development.

By bringing together Southwest Automated Security's nearly 100 security experts across 15 locations in the United States with Scylla's AI-powered physical threat detection solutions and technology expertise, the partnership represents the joint commitment to address the needs of the private security market.

About Scylla

At Scylla, our mission is to empower the private security industry with next-gen AI solutions. And with every new product in mind, we strive to make safety more accessible to those who could not afford it otherwise. Scylla AI-powered solutions serve to improve every part of your security infrastructure and range from object detection, anomaly detection & behavior recognition, to thermal screening, intrusion detection and drone security.

About Southwest Automated Security

Southwest Automated Security, Inc. (SAS) is a non-installing, stocking wholesale distributor with numerous locations across the United States. SAS distributes gate operators, access control systems, telephone entry systems, video surveillance solutions, and peripherals for all types of applications. SAS has created its niche within the security industry and maintains a quality reputation for its dedication to servitude as witnessed by our mission and vision statements.

