SCYNEXIS Appoints Business Development Veteran Philippe Tinmouth to its Board of Directors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company delivering innovative therapies for difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections, today announced the appointment of accomplished business development executive Philippe Tinmouth to its Board of Directors. Mr. Tinmouth brings over 20 years of experience across multiple business development and alliance management roles, and is retiring as Vice President and Head of Business Development at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a role he has held since 2013.

"2019 has been an exciting year for SCYNEXIS, with the success of our Phase 3 VANISH-303 study in women with VVC and positive preliminary data from both our FURI and CARES studies in life-threating invasive fungal infections," said Guy Macdonald, Chairman of the Board of SCYNEXIS. "As we plan for an NDA filing in VVC in the second half of 2020 and continue to expand our hospital programs, we are excited to add Phil's business transaction and alliance management expertise to the Board, which will help the Company pursue a business development strategy that maximizes the value, both in the U.S. and globally, of our increasingly de-risked asset. On behalf of the Company and my fellow Board members, I welcome Phil and we look forward to his guidance and insights."

"This is an exciting time to join the SCYNEXIS Board as the Company nears potential product approval for the VVC indication and continues to make strides in hospital-based infections," said Mr. Tinmouth. "The SCYNEXIS team is doing great work advancing ibrexafungerp across multiple indications with serious unmet medical needs to the benefit of patients worldwide, and I look forward to leveraging my business development experience to help SCYNEXIS create significant value for the Company and its shareholders."

During his career at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Mr. Tinmouth led or managed teams leading the company's business transactions, yielding multiple clinical candidates and upfront cash of nearly $1B. Prior to joining Vertex in 2002, Mr. Tinmouth was a Senior Manager in the Boston office of Bain & Company, where he advised both Fortune 50 pharmaceutical companies and smaller biotechnology companies on growth strategies. Mr. Tinmouth has served as a mentor and advisor to biotech start-ups through both the Harvard Innovation Lab (Harvard iLab) and the Canadian Technology Accelerator. Early in his career, Mr. Tinmouth was a design engineer at Bombardier Aerospace, where he was a member of the flight test team for the Canadair Regional Jet. He holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor's Degree with Honors in Mechanical Engineering from Queen's University in Canada.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by developing innovative therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, having discovered and developed more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company's lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a novel IV/oral antifungal agent in Phase 2 clinical and preclinical development for the treatment of multiple serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, to: risks inherent in SCYNEXIS's ability to successfully develop and obtain FDA approval for ibrexafungerp; the expected costs of studies and when they might begin or be concluded; and SCYNEXIS's reliance on third parties to conduct SCYNEXIS's clinical studies. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors" and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

