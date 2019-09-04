SCYNEXIS, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCYNEXIS, Inc.

Sep 04, 2019, 07:00 ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX), a biotechnology company delivering innovative therapies for difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections, today announced that the Company will present in the following investor conferences:

  • The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:10 p.m. ET.
  • The Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference at the Sofitel New York in New York City on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website: www.scynexis.com. Replays of the presentations will be available approximately two hours after each event and will be available for two weeks following each presentation.

About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by developing innovative therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, having discovered and developed more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. SCYNEXIS's lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a novel IV/oral antifungal agent in Phase 3 clinical and preclinical development for the treatment of multiple serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by CandidaAspergillus and Pneumocystis species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT: 

Investor Relations
Heather Savelle
Argot Partners
Tel: 212-600-1902
heather@argotpartners.com

Media Relations
George E. MacDougall
MacDougall
Tel: 781-235-3093
george@macbiocom.com

