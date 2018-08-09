SCYNEXIS, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Aug 29, 2018, 08:00 ET
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ : SCYX ), a biotechnology company delivering innovative therapies for difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Baird's 2018 Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- The H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference at the St. Regis New York on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- The Oppenheimer Fall Summit at the Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.
A live webcast of the Baird and HC Wainwright presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website: www.scynexis.com. Replay of the presentations will be available approximately two hours after each event and will be available for two weeks following each presentation.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ : SCYX ) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by developing innovative therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, discovering and developing more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. SCYNEXIS's lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly SCY-078), is a novel oral/IV antifungal agent in Phase 2 clinical and pre-clinical development for the treatment of multiple serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Natalie Wildenradt
Argot Partners
Tel: 212-600-1902
natalie@argotpartners.com
Media Relations
George E. MacDougall
MacDougall Biomedical Communications
Tel: 781-235-3093
george@macbiocom.com
