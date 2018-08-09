SCYNEXIS, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ : SCYX ), a biotechnology company delivering innovative therapies for difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Baird's 2018 Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. ET .

The H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference at the St. Regis New York on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. ET .

The Oppenheimer Fall Summit at the Langham, New York , Fifth Avenue on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 .

A live webcast of the Baird and HC Wainwright presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website: www.scynexis.com. Replay of the presentations will be available approximately two hours after each event and will be available for two weeks following each presentation.

About SCYNEXIS



SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ : SCYX ) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by developing innovative therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, discovering and developing more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. SCYNEXIS's lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly SCY-078), is a novel oral/IV antifungal agent in Phase 2 clinical and pre-clinical development for the treatment of multiple serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

