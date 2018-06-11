SCYNEXIS Presents SCY-078 Data at ASM Microbe 2018

"The data presented at ASM Microbe showcase the potent in vitro activity of SCY-078 across a range of Candida strains, including echinocandin-resistant strains, as well the in vitro synergistic activity of SCY-078 with isavuconazole against numerous Aspergillus spp., providing further support to our ongoing and planned clinical programs, specifically FURI, CARES and Aspergillus combination studies," said David Angulo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of SCYNEXIS. "The synergistic activity of SCY-078 against Aspergillus spp. has the potential to improve outcomes in this difficult-to-treat infection, and the distinct changes that SCY-078 induced in the cellular morphology of Candida strains, when compared to echinocandins, illustrate the differentiated effect of this novel triterpenoid antifungal compound, a critical feature when addressing the growing concern of multidrug-resistant fungal infections."

Poster Title: Morphological Effect of SCY-078 and Caspofungin on Different Echinocandin-Resistant Candida Species

The poster describes the results from a study designed to evaluate in vitro, morphological changes when Candida albicans, C. auris or C. glabrata are exposed to SCY-078, as compared to caspofungin and untreated control. The morphological findings in this study show the activity of SCY-078 against these Candida species, and clearly show the activity of SCY-078 is distinguished from the echinocandins based on the results against echinocandin-resistant isolates.

Poster Title: In Vitro Activity of SCY-078 in Combination with Isavuconazole or Amphotericin B against Medically Important Moulds

The poster describes the results from a study designed to evaluate the in vitro activity of SCY-078 with isavuconazole or amphotericin B against Aspergillus spp., Scedosporium apiospermum and Mucorales. The findings in this study show the synergistic activity of SCY-078 and isavuconazole against all evaluated Aspergillus spp., with the greatest synergistic activity demonstrated against A. fumigatus. These results indicate that the combination of SCY-078 and mold-active azoles has the potential to serve as an efficacious treatment for invasive aspergillosis and support additional investigation.

Poster Title: Does Sabouraud Dextrose Broth, Compared to RPMI, Differentiate Susceptibility between Resistant and Susceptible Candida glabrata and C. albicans Isolates to SCY-078, a Novel β-D-Glucan Synthase Inhibitor, and Caspofungin?

The poster describes the results from a study designed to evaluate the ability of Sabouraud dextrose broth to identify the susceptibility of C. glabrata and C. albicans to SCY-078, caspofungin and micafungin. These results show that minimum inhibitory concentrations (MIC) for SCY-078 and caspofungin were lower in Sabouraud dextrose broth than in RPMI, a standard medium employed for this determination. This data shows that Sabouraud dextrose broth may be more effective for determining the susceptibility of strains to SCY-078 and caspofungin.

About SCY-078

SCY-078 is an investigational antifungal agent that is a semi-synthetic derivative of the natural product enfumafungin. SCY-078 is the first representative of a novel class of structurally-distinct glucan synthase inhibitors, triterpenoids. This agent combines the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility of having IV and oral formulations. SCY-078 is currently in development for the treatment of fungal infections caused primarily by Candida (including C. auris) and Aspergillus species. It has demonstrated broad spectrum antifungal activity, in vitro and in vivo, against multidrug-resistant pathogens, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. The FDA has granted QIPD and Fast Track designations for the formulations of SCY-078 for the indications of invasive candidiasis (IC) (including candidemia), invasive aspergillosis (IA), and VVC, and has granted Orphan Drug Designation for the IC and IA indications.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by developing innovative therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, discovering and developing more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company's lead product candidate, SCY-078, is a novel IV/oral antifungal agent in Phase 2 clinical and preclinical development for the treatment of multiple serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

