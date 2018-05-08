SCYNEXIS Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Company Update

"The first quarter of 2018 was one of significant clinical progress in what has the potential to be a transformative year for SCYNEXIS with multiple anticipated milestones," said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. "We remain on track to report top-line data from the Phase 2b, dose-finding study evaluating oral SCY-078 for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) by July 2018, with Phase 3 initiation planned for the fourth quarter. We also anticipate continued progress toward expanding the therapeutic utility of SCY-078 with the planned initiation of clinical trials in invasive candidiasis and invasive aspergillosis in the second half of the year, as well as the advancement of our programs targeting refractory invasive fungal infections. We are well-positioned to realize the promise of SCY-078 as a potent and versatile antifungal agent."

Clinical and Regulatory Update for Lead Program – SCY-078 as a Treatment for VVC

In May 2018 , SCYNEXIS announced it has completed enrollment in the Phase 2b , dose-finding study of oral SCY-078 for the treatment of VVC (the DOVE study). SCYNEXIS is on-track to announce top-line data by July 2018 . Following successful dose-identification from this trial, SCYNEXIS plans to initiate a Phase 3 registration program of oral SCY-078 in VVC in the fourth quarter of 2018, with potential NDA filing for VVC expected in 2020.

Continued Advancement of IV SCY-078 Program with Liposomal Formulation

Pre-clinical work on the liposomal IV formulation of SCY-078 continues, and SCYNEXIS remains on track to initiate a Phase 1 trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of this formulation in healthy volunteers in the third quarter of 2018.

If successful, following completion of the Phase 1 study and pending FDA review, SCYNEXIS plans to initiate a Phase 2b , IV-oral step-down study of SCY-078 in invasive candidiasis patients with the liposomal IV and oral formulations of SCY-078 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Pre-clinical Data Support Continued Development of SCY-078 for Invasive Fungal Infections

In April 2018 , at the 28 th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease (ECCMID), SCYNEXIS presented pre-clinical data demonstrating SCY-078's potent antifungal activity against Aspergillus spp., including azole-resistant isolates, as well as synergistic activity with approved antifungals against Aspergillus strains. Additionally, SCYNEXIS presented in vivo data in a mouse model of Pneumocystis pneumonia that demonstrated the activity of SCY-078 as determined by improved survival and reduction of fungal burden, supporting future development for prophylaxis indications.

Corporate Update

In April 2018 , SCYNEXIS received confirmation of the renewal of its Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). With this designation, SCYNEXIS is eligible to receive financial incentives, regulatory fee reductions and waivers, and European Union funding. SCYNEXIS remains committed to the European market and has designed its registration programs such that concurrent FDA and EMA approvals would be possible. European sites are actively enrolling in the FURI study, a global, open-label study, designed to evaluate oral SCY-078 for the treatment of fungal infections that are refractory to or intolerant of standard therapies.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $63.7 million as of March 31, 2018, with net working capital of $53.5 million.

Research and development expenses increased to $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase of $1.3 million, or 33%, was primarily driven by an increase of $0.7 million in pre-clinical development expense, a $0.7 million increase in clinical development expense, a $0.4 million increase in chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC), and a net increase of $0.2 million in other research and development costs; offset by a decrease in consulting expense of $0.7 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2018 were consistent compared to the selling, general and administrative expenses of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Total other income increased to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2018 due to a $3.6 million non-cash gain recorded on the fair value adjustment of the warrant liabilities.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $4.0 million, or $0.12 basic net loss per share. This compares to a net loss for the first quarter of 2017 of $4.9 million, or $0.19 basic net loss per share.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by delivering innovative anti-infective therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, discovering and developing more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company's lead product candidate, SCY-078, is a novel IV/oral antifungal agent in Phase 2 clinical and pre-clinical development for the treatment of several serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results, including but not limited to the Company's plans regarding clinical developments, timing of data review for the DOVE trial, possible initiation of a Phase 3 registration program in VVC and timing of potential NDA filing, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, to: risks inherent in SCYNEXIS's ability to successfully develop and obtain FDA approval for SCY-078; the expected costs of studies and when they might begin or be concluded; and SCYNEXIS's reliance on third parties to conduct SCYNEXIS's clinical studies. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors" and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SCYNEXIS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Revenue $ 64



$ 64 Operating expenses:





Research and development, net 5,326



4,020 Selling, general and administrative 1,971



2,060 Total operating expenses 7,297



6,080 Loss from operations (7,233)



(6,016) Other (income) expense:





Amortization of debt discount 111



100 Interest income (167)



(69) Interest expense 379



345 Warrant liabilities fair value adjustment (3,554)



(1,523) Total other income (3,231)



(1,147) Net loss $ (4,002)



$ (4,869) Warrant liability fair value adjustment —



(1,523) Net loss attributable to common stockholders – diluted $ (4,002)



$ (6,392) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic











Net loss per share – basic $ (0.12)



$ (0.19) Loss per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted





Net loss per share – diluted $ (0.12)



$ (0.25) Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 33,579,025



25,364,429 Diluted 33,579,025



25,562,027















SCYNEXIS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,223



$ 11,469

Short-term investments 36,477



32,424

Total current assets 64,345



44,960

Total assets

65,488





45,850

Loan payable, current portion 3,599



4,349

Warrant liability 2,728



—

Total current liabilities 10,852



10,144

Warrant liabilities 6,571



3,872

Loan payable, long term 11,164



10,303

Total liabilities 28,644



24,440

Total stockholders' equity 36,844



21,410

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 65,488



$ 45,850



