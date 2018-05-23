SCYNEXIS to Participate in a Panel at the 2018 BIO International Convention

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company delivering innovative therapies for difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections, today announced that Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS, will participate in a panel at the 2018 BIO International Conference at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 from 4:15 – 5:15 p.m. ET. The panel, titled "Fueling Antifungus Among Us: The Cost to Keep Up," will explore strategies to fund the development of antifungal treatments. Panel participants will include representatives from the private and public equity communities and fellow antifungal treatment developers.