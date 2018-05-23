SCYNEXIS to Participate in a Panel at the 2018 BIO International Convention

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company delivering innovative therapies for difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections, today announced that Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS, will participate in a panel at the 2018 BIO International Conference at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 from 4:15 – 5:15 p.m. ET. The panel, titled "Fueling Antifungus Among Us: The Cost to Keep Up," will explore strategies to fund the development of antifungal treatments. Panel participants will include representatives from the private and public equity communities and fellow antifungal treatment developers.
SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by developing innovative anti-infective therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, discovering and developing more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company's lead product candidate, SCY-078, is a novel IV/oral antifungal agent in Phase 2 clinical and pre-clinical development for the treatment of multiple serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.
