SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at ASM Microbe 2018

Title: Morphological Effect of SCY-078 and Caspofungin on Different Echinocandin-Resistant Candida Species

Poster Presentation #: 497

Presenter: Mahmoud Ghannoum, PhD

Title: In Vitro Activity of SCY-078 in Combination with Isavuconazole Or Amphotericin B against Medically Important Moulds

Poster Presentation #: 498

Presenter: Vidmantis Petraitis, PhD

Title: Does Sabouraud Dextrose Broth, Compared to RPMI, Differentiate Susceptibility between Resistant and Susceptible C. glabrata and C. albicans Isolates to SCY-078, A Novel β-D-Glucan Synthase Inhibitor and Caspofungin?

Poster Presentation #: 506

Presenter: Mahmoud Ghannoum, PhD

The ASM Microbe 2018 posters will be presented at the session "Antifungal Agents and Resistance: Agents to Treat Fungal Infections" on Friday, June 8, from 11:00-13:00 ET, and will be available on the SCYNEXIS website following the event.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by developing innovative therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, discovering and developing more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company's lead product candidate, SCY-078, is a novel IV/oral antifungal agent in Phase 2 clinical and pre-clinical development for the treatment of multiple serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

