SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at ASM Microbe 2018

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company delivering innovative therapies for difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections, today announced three poster presentations at American Society for Microbiology (ASM) Microbe 2018, June 7-11, 2018, in Atlanta. SCY-078, the first representative of a novel oral and intravenous (IV) triterpenoid antifungal family, is in clinical development for the treatment of multiple serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis and refractory invasive fungal infections.
Title: Morphological Effect of SCY-078 and Caspofungin on Different Echinocandin-Resistant Candida Species
Poster Presentation #: 497
Presenter: Mahmoud Ghannoum, PhD
Title: In Vitro Activity of SCY-078 in Combination with Isavuconazole Or Amphotericin B against Medically Important Moulds
Poster Presentation #: 498
Presenter: Vidmantis Petraitis, PhD
Title: Does Sabouraud Dextrose Broth, Compared to RPMI, Differentiate Susceptibility between Resistant and Susceptible C. glabrata and C. albicans Isolates to SCY-078, A Novel β-D-Glucan Synthase Inhibitor and Caspofungin?
Poster Presentation #: 506
Presenter: Mahmoud Ghannoum, PhD
The ASM Microbe 2018 posters will be presented at the session "Antifungal Agents and Resistance: Agents to Treat Fungal Infections" on Friday, June 8, from 11:00-13:00 ET, and will be available on the SCYNEXIS website following the event.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by developing innovative therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, discovering and developing more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company's lead product candidate, SCY-078, is a novel IV/oral antifungal agent in Phase 2 clinical and pre-clinical development for the treatment of multiple serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.
