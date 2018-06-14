SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at Three Scientific Meetings in June/July 2018

Meeting: 20th International Symposium on Infections in the Immunocompromised Host (ICHS)

Title: SCY-078: A First-in-class, Orally-bioavailable, Glucan Synthase Inhibitor has Activity Alone and is Synergistic with Azole Antifungal Agents against Aspergillus spp.

Date/Time: Monday, June 18, 10:00-11:00 EEST and Tuesday, June 19, 10:00-11:00 EEST

Poster Presentation #: 14

Meeting: The Teratology Society 58th Annual Meeting

Title: SCY-078, a Novel IV/Oral Triterpenoid Antifungal Treatment, is Not Embryo/Feto-toxic

Date/Time: Tuesday, June 26, 6:00-7:30 PM ET

Poster Presentation #: 56

Meeting: 20th Congress of the International Society for Human and Animal Mycology (ISHAM)

Title: SCY-078: A first-in-class, orally-bioavailable, glucan synthase inhibitor has fungicidal activity against C. auris, a multi-drug resistant emerging pathogen

Date/Time: Sunday, July 1, 6:14-6:21 PM CET

Poster Presentation #: PP2.091

All posters will be available on the SCYNEXIS website following each event.

About SCY-078

SCY-078 is an investigational antifungal agent that is a semi-synthetic derivative of the natural product enfumafungin. SCY-078 is the first representative of a novel class of structurally-distinct glucan synthase inhibitors, triterpenoids. This agent combines the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility of having oral and IV formulations. SCY-078 is currently in development for the treatment of fungal infections caused primarily by Candida (including C. auris) and Aspergillus species. It has demonstrated broad spectrum antifungal activity, in vitro and in vivo, against multidrug-resistant pathogens, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. The FDA has granted QIDP and Fast Track designations for the formulations of SCY-078 for the indications of IC (including candidemia), IA and VVC, and has granted Orphan Drug Designation for the IC and IA indications.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by developing innovative therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, discovering and developing more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company's lead product candidate, SCY-078, is a novel IV/oral antifungal agent in Phase 2 clinical and preclinical development for the treatment of multiple serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results, including but not limited to the Company's plans regarding clinical developments, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, to: risks inherent in SCYNEXIS's ability to successfully develop and obtain FDA approval for SCY-078; the expected costs of studies and when they might begin or be concluded; and SCYNEXIS's reliance on third parties to conduct SCYNEXIS's clinical studies. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors" and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Natalie Wildenradt

Argot Partners

Tel: 212-600-1902

natalie@argotpartners.com

Media Relations

George E. MacDougall

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

Tel: 781-235-3093

george@macbiocom.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scynexis-to-present-scy-078-data-at-three-scientific-meetings-in-junejuly-2018-300666123.html

SOURCE SCYNEXIS, Inc.

Related Links

http://scynexis.com

