Scytale Shortlisted at The SaaS Awards 2023

News provided by

Scytale

10 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

 International SaaS Awards Program Announces Initial Shortlist

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scytale has been shortlisted in the 2023 SaaS Awards program in the following categories:

  • Best SaaS Product for Small Business / SMEs
  • Bespoke SaaS Solution of the year
  • Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2B, Small Business/ SMEs)
  • Best SaaS Newcomer

Now in its 8th year, The SaaS Awards continues to celebrate the ultimate SaaS innovations across the globe. Entries were received from North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia. 

The program's categories for 2023 include 'Bespoke SaaS Solution,' 'Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics,' and 'Most Agile or Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year,' among others, covering a broad gamut of industries with innovative SaaS solutions.

James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards, said: "Year after year, we are thrilled by the intensity of the competition and innovation showcased in each entry. The quality of this year's submissions indicates a thrilling competition ahead in the next stages of the program. Identifying which of these exceptional SaaS solutions comes out absolutely on top will not be easy.

"The organizations announced today as shortlistees, including Scytale, embody the remarkable quality and level of innovation achieved this year. Our esteemed panel of judges is delighted to recognize such world-beating SaaS innovators."

Meiran Galis, Scytale's CEO said: "We are so excited to be shortlisted in the following categories: 

  • Best SaaS Product for Small Business / SMEs,
  • Bespoke SaaS Solution of the year,
  • Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2B, Small Business/ SMEs)
  • Best SaaS Newcomer categories of The SaaS Awards.

Being recognized at The SaaS Awards 2023 is an achievement in itself and shows the motivation behind and our commitment to innovation. We are honored to be named alongside many leading SaaS organizations at this stage and look forward to continuing to provide value to our customers."

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 16 August 2023, with the final winners revealed on 13 September 2023.

The program will return in 2024 to continue recognizing international SaaS excellence across various industries. Hundreds of entries were received at The SaaS Awards 2023 from across the globe.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-saas-awards-shortlist/.

The Cloud Awards and The Cloud Security Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in cloud computing and cloud security. The early entry deadline for The Cloud Awards is 1 September 2023.

About Scytale

Scytale is the global leader in InfoSec compliance automation and expert advisory, helping SaaS companies get compliant and stay compliant with security frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR and PCI DSS, and close more deals. Our compliance experts offer personalized guidance to streamline compliance, enabling faster growth and boosting customer trust.

SOURCE Scytale

