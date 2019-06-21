Scytl Successfully Provides European Parliament With Election Night Reporting

BARCELONA, Spain, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scytl, the worldwide leader in secure online voting and election technology, has successfully provided the European Parliament with Scytl Election Night Reporting, delivering the Official Election Results Website for the 2019 EU Parliament Elections. The website provided the results from the 28 EU member states, in all 24 Official EU languages, and at both national and European levels. Having published results for the 2014 EU Parliament elections as well, this is the second time Scytl has supported the EU Parliament in the management of these complex elections, considered the second largest democratic elections in the world.

This large-scale, international project was made possible thanks to Scytl Election Night Reporting's scalable solution, which accommodated the results from over 210 million European voters, provided by Kantar. The solution exhibited incredible efficiency, as results were published within 10 minutes of receiving the data. Its outstanding robustness allowed the results website to receive over 300 clicks per second and more than 13 million visits in the 12 hours after the closing of polls. In addition, over 250 global media outlets leveraged the data and the election results widget, provided on the website.

"We at Scytl are immensely proud to have renewed our partnership with the European Parliament, and to have yet again offered our support in managing such a challenging and staggeringly large election. Our technology has allowed us to provide accessible results to hundreds of millions of voters while guaranteeing data security and integrity at all times," said Sílvia Caparrós, CEO at Scytl.

In addition to providing the publication of the 2019 election results, Scytl's team of election experts also collected and reported historical results data dating back to the 1970s on the official results website, making it the first time such data were available in a single online location.

The dissemination of electoral results is a vital part of the election process and ensuring the verifiability and accessibility of these results is key. Through various security checks and measures, Scytl ensured the integrity of the data at each step of the process, allowing for real-time, trustworthy results reporting across the entire European Union.

