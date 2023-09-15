SD Biosensor Inc. Held an ESG Management Proclamation Ceremony Focusing on 'Sustainable Growth for People and the Earth'

Executives and employees of the headquarters and overseas subsidiaries actively participated fully agreed to transition to the ESG management system

3 ESG strategy directions, 9 strategic tasks and 22 core ESG practice tasks under the new vision of ESG were disclosed

The Cheongju Plant simultaneously strengthens business competitiveness and sustainability by obtaining certifications in environment-friendliness and industrial safety and health, including ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System)

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SD Biosensor, Inc. (KQ137310), South Korea's global in-vitro diagnostics company , announced on September 15 that it held a proclamation ceremony for ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) management while executives and employees took part at its headquarters.

In the proclamation ceremony, the executives and employees from the Korean headquarters, European and Asian subsidiaries took part online, shared strategic tasks that can be practiced and shared the idea of conversion to ESG management system.

Ambassadors of SD Biosensor / Photograph courtesy of SD Biosensor Inc.

SD Biosensor presented its ESG management vision as 'the company contributing to improvement of sustainability for people and the earth through innovative technologies' and disclosed its orientation to ESG management. Also, SD Biosensor explained about the 3 ESG strategic directions, management for sustainable future, the company working together with its stakeholders, and transparent and sustainable management and stated that it derived 9 strategic tasks and 22 core ESG tasks to be practiced.

Management For a Sustainable Future

SD Biosensor, through systemic management from its early phase of establishment, acquired Environmental Management System ISO 14001*. Additionally, for Jeungpyeong Plant constructed last year, there are plans to acquire additional certifications to simultaneously strengthen its business competitiveness and sustainability.

Company Working Together With Its Stakeholders

Aiming to become a global leading company in the area of in-vitro diagnosis tests, it continues customer-oriented management and is fulfilling its responsibilities as a social enterprise by promoting the happiness of executives and employees and respect for the human rights of its stakeholders.

Transparent and Sustainable Management

By promoting enterprise-wide ESG management and internalizing communication culture to strengthen corporate sustainability and soundness, it is building a transparent and sound governance structure.

Hyo Keun Lee, the vice-chairman of SD Biosensor, stated, "We will do our best to advance the ESG management system and be reborn as a trusted company by internalizing ESG management in the overall management processes and ensuring continued examination of implementation of our strategies."

* ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System): An international standard pertaining to environmental management system applicable to all industrial areas and activities, Through Environmental Management System, companies can efficiently manage environmental risks by systemically identifying, assessing, managing, and improving the environmental aspects.

