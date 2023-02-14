SD Bullion Reaches $1 Billion of Sales in 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the company's ten year history, SD Bullion reaches $1 Billion of sales in a full calendar year. Overall, the company has totaled more than $3 Billion in sales catapulting them near the top of most successful online bullion dealers.

"2022 was an exciting year for us. It was our first full year in our new 40,000 square foot facility. We finally had the space we needed to really scale and grow and take care of our customers," an elated Founder, Dr. Tyler Wall explained.

Some of the company's highlights include being named to Inc. Magazine's list of fastest growing companies for the fourth time in six years with a reported 336% three year growth rate.

The largest order of the year was submitted for $2,398,902 from a customer in the state of Washington. The purchase went to one ounce gold bullion coins from the United States mint. In fact, SD Bullion shipped more than $300 million dollars' worth of US Mint bullion products in 2022.

The company also launched SD Depository so customers can store their precious metals in a secure location; giving them peace of mind their investments are protected 24/7.

"We have big plans for 2023. In a lot of ways, we feel like we are only getting started here. We look forward to the future and what we are doing to provide the best quality products and services to the bullion community," says Dr. Wall.

The bullion industry has been through quite a growth cycle over the past three years. With the rise of inflation and interest rates, the future could be bright for physical gold and silver bullion buyers.

About SD Bullion:

Founded in 2012 by two doctors, SD Bullion, Inc has become the third largest online Precious Metals Dealer in the U.S.A. by offering the lowest prices on gold and silver bullion prices and an easy-to-use online platform. They also provide investors with live spot metals prices, as well as historical gold and silver price charts. To learn more visit www.sdbullion.com.

Media Contact:

Chase Turner

1-800-294-8732

[email protected]

SOURCE SD Bullion