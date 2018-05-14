SD Capital Funding Is The #1 Best Place To Work In NJ!

Jason Doshi, President of SD Capital Funding attributes the company's success to a culture that not only rewards but demands the free flow of ideas and information.

He goes on to say, "We're all extremely proud with all the growth and success we've reached over the past few years. We've built a company where each team member and client feels valued and respected, and our team bond gets stronger every day. It is truly a remarkable team to be a part of."

About SD Capital Funding

SDCF was also named Quicken Loans' Top Partner from 2014 to 2017 as well as awarded Top Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage Professional Magazine in 2016. SD Capital Funding is a fast-growing mortgage company with a 96% satisfaction rating headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. Founded in 2009, starting with only four employees now has a team of 34 and offices in Parsippany, NJ, Harrisburg, PA as well as Manhattan Beach, CA.

Striving for an amazing work-life balance, SD Capital Funding offers significant perks ranging from flexible work hours, days off, spontaneous lunches, consistent holiday parties, matched 401K, employer fully paid dental, vision and life insurance, as well as 50% health insurance premium coverage for employees and dependents!

Valuing the concept of making work a fun environment, SD Capital Funding has structured its office layout for the free flow of ideas and enjoyment. It's common to see employees strengthening friendships not only in the work environment but outside the office as well.

