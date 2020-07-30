SD PharmLabs, First Hemp Lab in Texas, Selects Medicinal Genomics for Microbial Testing

BEVERLY, Mass., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in harnessing cannabis genomics to improve the agricultural productivity, safety and transparency of cannabis, today announced that SD PharmLabs, a multistate testing lab organization, has selected Medicinal Genomics' PathoSEEK® qPCR platform for microbial testing in its Texas hemp lab, the first in that state. Beyond testing, PharmLabs also provide genetic breeding services to cannabis and hemp cultivators in half a dozen states and is heavily involved in assisting regulators in those states with crafting regulations governing their legal industries.

"We build state-of-the-art facilities everywhere we land," said Greg Magdoff, Founder and CEO of SD PharmLabs. "We have every supplier's platforms in our labs, but we wanted to find the best for this latest opening. We put every supplier's features and capabilities into a spreadsheet. Once we did that, the answer was obvious. Medicinal Genomics won hands down."

The hemp business is Texas is just getting started and has tremendous potential. The state has plenty of good land, water, weather and the support of the state's department of agriculture. Money from the oil industry has also found its way into more profitable fields. With cannabis oil selling wholesale for upwards of $10 per gram, and over 1.1 million grams in a $40 barrel of oil, the favorable economics of cannabis and hemp farming become very clear.

"We're very pleased that Greg and his team selected us for their new Texas lab," said Brendan McKernan, Medicinal Genomics CEO. "We know how robust their business is and we look forward to working with them not only in other geographies, but also to supply the genetic tools we both know cultivators need to produce new varieties that have higher yields, require fewer pesticides, and are more adaptable to the changing environment."

About Medicinal Genomics Corporation

Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in advancing the genomics of cannabis to build a stronger scientific foundation for cannabis-based products. The company's unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries and testing laboratories characterize and understand the quality and consistency of cannabis to ensure patients and consumers have access to consistently safe, high quality cannabis. To support their mission, Medicinal Genomics also produces CannMed, an annual gathering of cannabis leaders dedicated to the scientific advancement of the cannabis industry, and Kannapedia, the world's most complete public cannabis cultivar database. For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.

