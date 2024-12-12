SD-WAN Market: 37% Growth from North America, Report on How AI is Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.66 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.02% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Product (Solutions and Services), End-user (Service providers and Enterprise customers), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Arista Networks Inc., Aryaka Networks Inc., Bigleaf Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., flexiWAN Ltd. , Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Versa Networks Inc., VMware Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.; Nokia Corporation; VMWare, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Fortinet, Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Ciena Corporation; Epsilon Telecommunications; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; BT; NEC Corporation; Tata Communications Regions Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 37%. To the growth of the global market. The Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The SD-WAN market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer and enterprise data traffic. Factors driving this trend include the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, rising investments in artificial intelligence (AI), and the implementation of autonomous technologies across businesses. Additionally, the growth of autonomous vehicles and the resulting IP traffic expansion, fueled by increasing mobile data consumption and high-bandwidth applications, are contributing to the market's growth. The US and Canada lead data center investments in North America due to their supportive environments for 5G-enabled IoT solutions, high connectivity and bandwidth, favorable tax policies, and low electricity tariffs.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Solutions

1.2 Services End-user 2.1 Service providers

2.2 Enterprise customers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Businesses can securely connect their users to applications using a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), which allows the combination of various transport services like MPLS, LTE, and broadband internet. Managed SD-WAN services, offered by managed service providers (MSPs) or communications service providers (CSPs), provide the necessary networking, transport, hardware, and software for delivering applications or services, such as branch connectivity with specified SLAs. Regular maintenance is crucial for SD-WAN's optimal performance, and providers often offer additional services for setup, integration, and maintenance. The services segment is expected to drive the growth of the global SD-WAN market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for WAN simplification and cost savings. SD-WAN enables businesses to efficiently manage and optimize their network resources, making it an ideal solution for handling the exponential growth of cloud IP traffic. With the advent of 5G, SD-WAN is set to become even more crucial for businesses dealing with large amounts of data, such as those in healthcare, energy and utilities, and transportation and logistics. SD-WAN offers improved reliability and bandwidth efficiency compared to traditional Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) networks. It is particularly beneficial for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and industries dealing with high-volume data, such as industrial IoT (IIoT), smart cities, and edge computing. Moreover, SD-Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and AI-driven network security are essential features of SD-WAN, ensuring secure connectivity for businesses dealing with sensitive data. Operating costs are also reduced through the adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and hybrid cloud solutions. The future of SD-WAN lies in its ability to adapt to emerging technologies like 5G, RAN, and mobility, making it a vital component of digital transformation strategies.

Market Overview

The SD-WAN market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for WAN simplification and cost savings. Traditional approaches to managing network infrastructure for enterprises, such as Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), are being replaced with SD-WAN networks for their bandwidth efficiency and ability to handle exabytes (EB) and zettabytes (ZB) of cloud IP traffic. SD-WAN networks provide reliability and agility, enabling digital transformation for various industries, including SMEs, healthcare, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, and more. The integration of 5G, Radio Access Networks (RAN), and advanced technologies like AI, big data, and edge computing, further enhances SD-WAN's capabilities. Cost savings, network security, and application performance are key benefits of SD-WAN, making it an attractive option for enterprises looking to optimize their network infrastructure and improve user experience. The market for SD-WAN is expected to grow as more businesses adopt cloud-based services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and hybrid cloud platforms. Despite the advantages, SD-WAN deployment can face reliability issues and cybersecurity concerns. Network links, including wireless, broadband, and Internet, must be secure to protect employees, corporate applications, servers, and resources. ZTNA and IoT are also essential considerations for SD-WAN networks. Overall, the SD-WAN market offers enterprises a cost-effective, efficient, and secure solution for managing their network infrastructure and supporting their digital transformation initiatives.

