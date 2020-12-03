SD-WAN Market Continued to Expand at Solid Double-Digit Rates, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide SD-WAN market grew by more than 20 percent for the first nine months of 2020 compared to the prior year. Competition for SD-WAN market share remains fierce, and the rankings for 3Q 2020 showed VMware, Cisco, Fortinet, Versa, and Silver Peak holding the top five spots.

"Demand for SD-WAN is holding up well in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when compared to hardware-based networking technologies such as access routers," said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Demand for enterprise networking gear has stabilized from the first half of the year, and we see this as a precursor to the SD-WAN market acceleration that we are forecasting for next year," added Umeda.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2020 Router & Carrier Ethernet Switch (CES) Report:

The Service Provider Router and CES Switch market grew for the second straight quarter in 3Q 2020.

Adoption for 400 Gbps technologies and IP transport for 5G remains tepid due in part to trial and evaluation delays caused by the pandemic.

The Dell'Oro Group Router & Carrier Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Service Provider Core and Edge Router, Carrier Ethernet Switch, and Enterprise Router markets for future current and historical periods. The report includes qualitative analysis and detailed statistics for manufacture revenue by regions, customer types, and use cases, average selling prices, and unit and port shipments. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

