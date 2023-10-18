SD3IT Announces Strategic New Leadership Appointment

News provided by

SD3IT, LLC

18 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

A Distinguished Military Veteran and IT Leader

SEFFNER, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SD3IT, LLC announces the addition of Major Russell B. Cromley Ret., CISSP, PMP to the team as their Chief Digital Transformation Officer (CDTO).

Most recently, for the past seven years Russell worked as a Microsoft Digital Advisor (DA) and Program Manager at Microsoft Corporation committed to a program of change to help organizations build out their digital capabilities that transform the citizen experience, employee experience, business models and operations. Enabled growth through sales and pursuit with healthy outcomes.

Continue Reading
SD3IT Announces Strategic New Leadership Appointment A Distinguished Military Veteran and IT Leader
SD3IT Announces Strategic New Leadership Appointment A Distinguished Military Veteran and IT Leader

Prior, twenty-seven years of exceptional, dedicated service in the United States Marine Corps, rising through the ranks showcasing his versatility and expertise from Gunnery Sargent culminating to Major, nine deployments to various parts of the world including Somalia, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Serving in a wide array of roles in operational, security, command and staff assignments as well as Computer Programmer, Systems Analyst, Data Systems Officer, Cyber Network Operations Officer, Deputy Director, Chief Technology Officer.

Russell's passion for community and country extends beyond his professional endeavors serving on various boards such as Crusades22, Defeat Suicide Foundation and Armed Forces. Russell also can be found officiating sports for MLB/NCAA.

Mr. Cromley joins the company at a pivotal time in the alignment and streamlining strategy for long-term growth and excellence.

"I am honored to welcome Russell to the SD3IT team. Russel brings a level of dedication and commitment that will be instrumental to our future success and strategic growth. As a small business owner, I am honored to proudly support the veteran community.," Sara Dimlich, CEO/COO at SD3IT, LLC.

About SD3IT, LLC
Founded in 2014, SD3IT, LLC is a woman owned, HUBZone certified and ISO:9001 2015 A QMS registered company providing solution driven technology for the Federal government and civilian sector worldwide. The company offers a wide range of Information Technology (IT) procurement, professional services and IT hardware and software in support of business requirements. Visit sd3it.com to learn more.

Company, registered trademarks, and trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

Debbie Kiger
(678) 899-6466
debbie.kiger@sd3it.com

SOURCE SD3IT, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.