SD3IT Celebrating 10 years of Driving Innovation!

SEFFNER, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SD3IT, LLC celebrates a decade of innovation and service for the Federal civilian public sector and Department of Defense.

"I am honored that SD3IT has been able to solve and support our customers and partners for the past ten years. Our vision of bringing the power of information to secure your digital future has been an amazing journey that would not be possible without the hard work and dedication from our employees," Sara Dimlich, COO at SD3IT, LLC.

SD3IT, LLC was founded in 2014 by Sara Dimlich, COO, partnering with Dave Dimlich, President, the company incorporated in The Villages, FL to serve our nation providing innovative and mission critical solutions. SD3IT acquired their EDWOSB, WOSB, HUBZone certification, multiple ISO and ITIL experts, and developed a team of certified engineers and sales professionals progressing over ten years of excellence with deep partner relationships and leading-edge technical knowledge to design and deliver solutions to solve our customer's needs.

"SD3IT puts the value in people first, creating a culture that is driving our company to provide specific designed solutions delivered with an exceptional customer experience. Ten years later we are on the edge of the most exciting developments with emerging technologies like: Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), Quantum Computing, GPU based systems, and Data Centric Zero Trust," said Dave Dimlich, President of SD3IT, LLC.

About SD3IT, LLC

Founded in 2014, SD3IT, LLC is SBA certified as an EDWOSB, WOSB, and HUBZone small business invested in multiple ISO management systems including 9001, 20243, 27001, 28001, and NIST 800-171 focused on providing high quality management, secure information systems, and a trusted and secure supply chain. SD3IT provides solution driven, designed, and delivered technology for the Federal Government and System Integrators. The company offers a wide range of Information Technology (IT) hardware, software, and professional services which are aggregated together to help to achieve mission success. Visit sd3it.com to learn more.

