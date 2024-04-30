SD3IT Earns EDWOSB and WOSB Certifications

Solution Aggregator specialized in true requirements for the Federal IT Space

SEFFNER, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SD3IT, LLC has earned the Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) and Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) classifications.

SD3IT has vast experience and past performance in providing next level solutions for customer and data centric business requirements with the federal government.

Sara Dimlich, COO, CEO SD3IT, LLC.

The power of people and collaboration is key to providing customized needs for the defense and critical IT infrastructure of our nation. Uniting cutting-edge technologies, SMEs for unique understandings into critical mission requirements and customized supply chain logistics with a partner dedicated to our customer experience.

To help provide a level playing field for women business owners, the government limits competition for certain contracts to businesses that participate in the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contract program.

These contracts are for goods and services in specific industries (identified via NAICS code) where WOSBs are underrepresented. Some contracts are restricted further to economically disadvantaged women-owned small businesses (EDWOSBs).

"We provide exceptional people, technology and solutions for your business problems and approach each day with a standard of excellence and a passion for service.", Sara Dimlich, CEO/COO at SD3IT, LLC.

About SD3IT, LLC

Founded in 2014, SD3IT, LLC is an EDWOSB, WOSB, HUBZone certified and ISO:9001 A QMS registered company providing solution driven technology for the Federal government and public sector worldwide. The company offers a wide range of Information Technology (IT) procurement, professional services and IT hardware and software in support of business requirements. Visit sd3it.com to learn more.

Debbie Kiger

(678) 899-6466

[email protected]

