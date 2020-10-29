SDA Bocconi, Italy's Top Business School, Partners with 2U, Inc. to Expand Online Continuing Education Programs

LANHAM, Md. and MILAN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced a new partnership with SDA Bocconi School of Management to develop and launch a suite of short courses in business essentials, sales management, blockchain, and a new offering for both organizations—sustainable fashion. These four short courses will be available in 2021 through GetSmarter, a 2U, Inc. brand.

SDA Bocconi School of Management (PRNewsfoto/2U, Inc.)

"At SDA Bocconi, we're training the next generation of business leaders in the skills needed to guide companies to profitability with an emphasis on ethical and sustainable operations," said Gabriele Trolio, Associate Dean for the Open Market and New Business Division of SDA Bocconi School of Management. "To continue delivering on this mission, we're partnering with 2U to grow our global impact by delivering cutting-edge, rigorous online business programs to more learners in Italy and beyond."

The global economy needs an infusion of skilled business talent, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Professionals around the world need flexible training programs to help meet this demand while advancing their job prospects and career growth. Two areas in particular—blockchain and sustainable fashion—are on the rise in 2020, both on the B2B and B2C fronts. According to LinkedIn data, blockchain topped the list of hard skills employers are looking for in 2020. And according to a recent McKinsey survey, engagement in sustainability has deepened during the COVID-19 crisis, "with European consumers wanting fashion players to act responsibly and consider the environmental impacts of their business."

With these new short courses, SDA Bocconi and 2U are giving professionals access to the in-demand skills training needed to lead today's corporations, NGOs, and nonprofits to long-term success.

"We're thrilled to join SDA Bocconi—our first partner in Italy—on its mission to deliver a first-class business education to the world," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of Global Partnerships at 2U. "The partnership between 2U and SDA Bocconi will provide students around the globe with engaging, career-relevant, and high-quality online learning that further centers business education in social responsibility and emerging technologies."

Each of the short courses will be taught in English. Participants will be eligible to receive a certificate of completion from SDA Bocconi. To learn more, visit 2u.com/partners/sda-bocconi.

About SDA Bocconi School of Management

SDA Bocconi School of Management has been a leading institution in management training for over 50 years. The School's mission is to help individuals, companies and institutions grow by promoting managerial culture, knowledge and innovation. MBA Programs, Executive and Specialized Masters, Executive Programs, Custom Programs, Applied Research, Research Labs and Knowledge Centers all contribute to this - a wide offering aimed at professionals from all over the world and from all sectors of the economy. SDA Bocconi is among the leading Business Schools in Europe and is among the few to have gained the triple accreditation - EQUIS, AMBA and AACSB - which puts it in the élite of Business Schools worldwide.

Choosing to study at SDA Bocconi in Milano means choosing a stimulating environment in Italy's entrepreneurial, industrial and financial capital - a gateway to Europe with a wealth of connections and opportunities. Milano is also synonym for culture, fashion, design, and the art of living. It pilots urban development in Europe, and the new SDA Bocconi campus' cutting-edge architecture, with its flexible lines and clear, see-through surfaces, is definitely part of it. Enshrined at the heart of the city, designed with environmental sustainability in mind, and conceived to become a crossroads for excellence, it is the place to be for research and education to stay open to an ever-changing world.

SDA Bocconi has also launched the pan-Asian hub with the opening of SDA Bocconi Asia Center, which aims to enhance the School's global presence.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital and in-person educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Contact:

Vincenzo Di Gennaro

[email protected]

Kate Welk

[email protected]

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

Related Links

http://2u.com

